Taxing Tuesday Podcast: Chicago Teacher and Illinois Dreams: Tax and Spend
There's already a huge debt hole and losing population
Published on STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more  
27:51
Fraud and Embezzlement! How to Prevent and Detect
Also related to error-detection and risk management
  
Mary Pat Campbell
43:39
Pancreatic Cancer Trends: 1999-2023, U.S.
Plus: Best wishes to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
  
Mary Pat Campbell
Public Finance Round-Up 2024 June 5: NY, Chicago, and Audit Delays!
Let's take a taste of the public finance world!
  
Mary Pat Campbell
Updated U.S. Mortality Trend Spreadsheet: Preliminary 2023 and Finalized 1999-2022
Also, a video walkthrough
  
Mary Pat Campbell
The Week in Meep: Corpus Christi! A visit to the Met & St. Pat's, and a chance book from a familiar name...
These sorts of things keep happening to me, but it's partly due to where I live
  
Mary Pat Campbell
Corrections and Clarifications on Ohio STRS: Audits and Investments
Special audit, diversification, and investment/ALM
  
Mary Pat Campbell
1

May 2024

Memorial Day: U.S. Civil War Death Statistics
A few visualizations
  
Mary Pat Campbell
3
A Time to Remember: Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning and When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!
Summertime causes of death season begins!
  
Mary Pat Campbell
1
Geeking Out: Finalized 1999-2022 U.S. Cause of Death Spreadsheet (a gift from me!)
(If you have Microsoft Excel)
  
Mary Pat Campbell
2
The Week in Meep, 19 May 2024: Pentecost!
Come, Holy Spirit! And a raffle basket of Italian foodstuffs! and SUMO!
  
Mary Pat Campbell
