The Pope Greets Chicago

Yesterday, there was a big Mass and celebration in the White Sox Park, of the Vigil Mass for Trinity Sunday.

Above is the message from the Pope recorded for the celebration… and I love how he always works in St. Augustine every time he speaks… being an Augustinian friar, this is hardly surprising.

Here is a recording of the full celebration:

I remember that Fr. John McGuire, who my late husband Stu had worked for, started out as an Augustinian before becoming a Dominican. I believe Fr. John said they were having him tend sheep, and he wasn’t very good at it. The Dominicans are a teaching order, and Fr. John was better at that. (Fr. John was also a chaplain for the Knights of Malta…and met loads of people when he used to work in Rome.)

I could grumble about Chicago getting the first American Pope, but really, Chicago could use miracles more than NYC need it right now. I’m hoping Leo can help them, because it’s a real mess over there.

All I want is a good bishop, as Dolan has to retire.

Trinity Sunday

Today is Trinity Sunday, and just putting it out there… every time somebody asks me about the one thing that flummoxes me about my religion, the Trinity is the one mystery I have a huge difficulty understanding.

As a Catholic, I often make the sign of the cross and also invoke the Trinity in the Glory Be. We have Trinitarian art everywhere.

Father’s Day

Yes, most of the father figures in my life are now dead. My dad died when I was 16. My paternal grandfather died the year before that. My maternal grandfather died in 2011. And Stu died last year.

My stepdad and father-in-law are still alive!

Love ya, John & Mike! John & I geek out about history, and Stu & I got Mike hooked on sumo, so I make sure he’s up on the sumo news!

Mike (my FIL, to the left), Stu (in the back), and our kids, July 2022

John (my stepdad) w my son D, 2013

Man, it’s even tougher to get a pic of my stepdad John than Stu… John is always behind the camera. Heh.

My Dad and I

Let me wrap up with the influence of my dad on me. Because it was huge.

I use the “It’s an adventure!” line on my kids all the time.

My dad had all sorts of wisdom — one I remembered in particular was him telling me to be a good animal.

After one particularly bad spate of being a hobbit in my cozy hobbithole, eating my junk food, and consuming a bunch of books, my dad (who had similar proclivities) gave me this advice: Be a Good Animal. This advice was about taking care of the physical side of yourself - eat well, get out in the sun, get enough sleep, if you're exhausted - nap! And realize when you've hit your limit.

My dad supported me since I was a little baby…

1974 — my dad and baby me

…he let me do crazy video projects, put up with my attempt to be Mike Wallace (it’s a story), he video’d our “cooking show” where I showcased “Macho Meat Mix”, and bought me a programming book for my 8th birthday after the IBM PC was released and challenged me with programming problems. He came up with stories for me and my sisters (Squeebo the elf… and then he forgot the plot as he was making it up on the spot), and he put up with a lot of crap from the lot of us. I have so many stories about my dad.

Happy Father’s Day!

Stu and Chase, 2003

