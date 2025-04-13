The Week in Meep: Holy Week 2025
And then there was silence
It’s that time! Fold your palms into crosses!
Each month, I go to a local nursing home in our geographical parish area to deliver the Eucharist on the 2nd Sunday. There was a little “extra” this month, as the 2nd Sunday was Palm Sunday.
Below is a video that includes some of the technique that the nurse at the nursing home showed me, but so much more involved — I want to learn how to do the more intricate palm weaving I’ve seen.
St. Matthew Passion
This is my go-to listening for Holy Week.
Yes, Bach was a Lutheran, but he couldn’t help it.
What he did with the talents he was given: angelic.
Some Art for Holy Week
