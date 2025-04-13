It’s that time! Fold your palms into crosses!

Each month, I go to a local nursing home in our geographical parish area to deliver the Eucharist on the 2nd Sunday. There was a little “extra” this month, as the 2nd Sunday was Palm Sunday.

Below is a video that includes some of the technique that the nurse at the nursing home showed me, but so much more involved — I want to learn how to do the more intricate palm weaving I’ve seen.

St. Matthew Passion

This is my go-to listening for Holy Week.

Yes, Bach was a Lutheran, but he couldn’t help it.

What he did with the talents he was given: angelic.

Some Art for Holy Week

Head of Christ, Netherlandish, late 15th - early 16th century

The Last Supper, Louis Lafitte, 1790

Christ Carrying the Cross, El Greco, ca. 1577–87

Christ, Kongo people, 18th-19th century

Pietà (Vesperbild), German, 1375–1400

The Dead Christ with Angels, Edouard Manet, 1864

