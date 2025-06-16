STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Death and Taxes
Men's Health Week: Men and Suicide in the U.S.
Men's Health Week: Men and Suicide in the U.S.

Closing out with a heavy topic
Mary Pat Campbell
Jun 16, 2025
In this episode of STUMP, I talk about the trends and sex gap in death by suicide in the U.S. This is just talking the numbers, so it’s fairly dispassionate, looking at the trend over the decades and by age groups. If you don’t want to hear the episode, you may want to look at the post on Substack (website or app), where I have posted graphs and tables, and you can download the spreadsheet with the numbers behind these.

988 Lifeline

Spreadsheet

Suicide Us Mens Health Week 2025 06 15
245KB ∙ XLSX file
Download
Download

