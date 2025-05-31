On Advanced Prostate Cancer: Some Personal Thoughts on Biden's and Scott Adams's Announcements

In which I talk about my late husband Stuart’s experience with advanced prostate cancer (diagnosed in 2017, died in 2024) in reaction to announcements by former President Biden and Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams. In addition, I talk about the statistics of prostate cancer, as well as how incidence has changed with screening recommendation changes. As PSA testing was reduced in recommendations, there has been an increase in diagnosis of advanced prostate cancer in the U.S.

Stu, sans mustache, May 2023, age 61

Biden announcement

18 May 2025, updated 19 May 2025, NBC News: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/joe-biden/former-president-joe-biden-diagnosed-prostate-cancer-rcna207571

Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer The cancer has metastasized to the bone, according to the former president's personal office. …. Biden's personal office shared Sunday that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from politicians and allies. “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” his personal office said in a statement. “On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.” Metastasis means the cancer has spread from its primary site (in Biden’s cancer, the prostate) to other tissue in the body.

That second one has contrasting recommendations on prostate cancer screening.

Scott Adams announcement

19 May 2025, The Hill: https://thehill.com/homenews/5307779-dilbert-creator-scott-adams-reveals-same-cancer-diagnosis-as-biden-says-he-has-months-to-live/

‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams reveals same cancer diagnosis as Biden, says he has months to live Scott Adams, the creator of the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip, has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. Adams, 67, brought up the diagnosis Monday during a stream on his Rumble account, while discussing former President Joe Biden’s similar prostate cancer diagnosis. “I’ve decided that today’s the day that I’m going to take the opportunity, since a lot of you are here, to make an announcement of my own,” Adams said during his podcast. “Some of you have already guessed, so this won’t surprise you all. But I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has.” “But I’ve had it longer than he’s had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams added. “So my life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.” Adams told viewers that he had been using a walker for months due to a tumor near his spine and was in near-constant pain, describing the condition as “intolerable.” “Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse,” he said.

21 August 2017: https://meep.livejournal.com/2017/08/21/

An announcement While others were watching the solar eclipse, I was sitting at the White Plains Cancer Center. Stu has metastatic prostate cancer. He will be doing chemo & hormone therapy. No, the survival rates aren't good for prostate cancer this advanced and at his age (55). It's like getting breast cancer young -- it's more likely to be aggressive. And this one is aggressive. As far as we can tell, no tumors in the prostate itself. We will appreciate any prayers, well-wishes, etc. For those who are Catholic, St. Peregrine may be of interest.

April 2019: https://meep.livejournal.com/2164910.html

September 2024: https://meep.livejournal.com/2164910.html

Note: I really edited that one down for the podcast. There is a lot of other stuff in the original. Stu’s death was not that surprising when it came.

Stu in summer 1992, age 30

