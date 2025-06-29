STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom F's avatar
Tom F
20h

We had a big cull in 2020 when we retired and moved to Florida. We are down to 2 x four shelfs and a small three shelf and small piles in various places. I volunteer at St Vincent De Paul and I buy a book there almost every week. It won't be long and we will be buried again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Pat Campbell
Linda Lankowski's avatar
Linda Lankowski
18h

Love this! I recognize many of the books, and probably would not have kept the encyclopedias, myself. I wonder about your cataloging system, though. It doesn't appear to be alphabetic by author or collections by topic. Do you have a system?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mary Pat Campbell
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary Pat Campbell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture