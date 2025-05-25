Let me lead me with the news from last week:

NBC News, 21 May 2025: Rep. Gerry Connolly, top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, dies at 75

WASHINGTON — Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee known for his vocal advocacy of federal workers and his frequent clashes with Republicans during televised hearings, died Wednesday morning, his family said. He was 75. He died less than a year after he won a competitive race to become the ranking member of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, one of the key panels that are charged with keeping a check on the executive branch. He announced last month that his esophageal cancer had returned despite “grueling treatments” and said he would not run for re-election next year. “Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many,” his family said in a statement announcing his death. …. Connolly is the third House Democrat to have died in office during the past three months. Sylvester Turner of Texas suddenly died on March 5, shortly after he attended President Donald Trump’s address to Congress. And longtime Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona died on March 13 after his own cancer diagnosis. Connolly's death means Republicans now hold a 220-212 majority in the House.

Okay, let me get into this, because some people are trying to make this “a thing”.

They do not understand how high mortality rates are for people are above age 65, and how rapidly it climbs with age, yes, even for people within Congress.

Actuary enters the chat

On twitter/X:

Look. This is absurd if you don’t adjust for age. Loggers are a lot younger than politicians.

Let’s look at the ages of the people who died in 2025, in no particular order:

Gerry Connolly: 75

Sylvester Turner: 70

Raúl Grijalva: 77

Lots of over-70-year-old loggers out there, ya think? Especially two who had cancer? We still have no idea what Sylvester Turner died from. The family may know but aren’t saying — that’s fine, they don’t have to.

Let’s compare to the Social Security tables using 2019 mortality (I think 2021 may be too high - 2019 may be too low for general population, but just fine for Congress.)

Probability of dying in the next year: [just doing to

70-year-old male: 2.2%

75-year-old male: 3.5%

77-year-old male: 4.2%

So yeah, compared to 3.7% annualized death rate Henry Burke estimated, that’s not too far out of line with population statistics, given their ages.

I will drop some stats below — not all of Congress is the same age (or sex) as these three recent decedents. Some are older.

But also - Gerry Connolly already knew he had a cancer with not the best survival stats. This is not a big mystery.

Not Many 70-Year-Old Loggers

The issue, of course, is that most professions don’t have people age 70 and up in them.

There are a few professions that have age limits, like commercial pilots.

We can look at the entire U.S. population, in terms of what percentage of those over the age of 75 are in the workforce:

That’s an interesting pattern, and you can see about twice the percentage of older men, in percentage, than women, are participating in the workforce… but also, remember that men tend to die younger.

Let’s just say the U.S. House of Representatives (and the Senate, for sure) is not your "normal” workplace in terms of demographics.

Let’s check out some of the stats below.

Updated Death roll call for the House of Representatives: 2020 - present

Let me update the table of House members who have died in office since January 2020:

Again, if you check the list of those who died, it’s unsurprisingly pitched toward those who are older. The three who are younger, two were from cancer and one from an accident.

Indeed, as a wide category, we see cancer as the primary named cause of death here.

Updated Average Age of Representative by State, May 2025

Some of these states are influenced by having only a few representatives, of course.

Distribution of Ages in the House of Representatives by Party

There is an interesting disparity in age distributions here.

The Republicans in the House have the bulk of their representatives sitting firmly in middle age, from age 50-65, with plenty of life experience and while there are older members, there aren’t too many. They also limit how long people can keep certain leadership positions in the House.

The Democrats have quite a few more oldsters than the Republicans, especially in the age 75 and up grouping… and they lean hard on seniority rules. They have too many old people gumming up the works in leadership positions, preventing those younger members from developing leadership experience. They haven’t figured out how to get their superannuated members into the equivalent of emeritus positions until it’s too late.

Nobody wants to give up power.

Democrats Have an Age Problem in Leadership… for Now

NYT, 25 May 2025, op-ed by Michelle Cottle: How the Ravages of Age Are Ravaging the Democratic Party

Now is the time for the Democratic Party to get serious about its oldsters problem. …. That said, last week also reminded us that the Democrats’ flirtation with gerontocracy is not confined to a single office or branch of government when, on Wednesday, the House was shaken by the death of Representative Gerry Connolly. Mr. Connolly, a 75-year-old lawmaker from Northern Virginia, had been in poor health. On Nov. 7 last year, two days after his re-election to a ninth term, he announced he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and would undergo treatments. Even so, in December he won a high-profile contest against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee. The race was seen as a struggle over the future of the seniority system that has long shaped how Democrats pick committee leaders. Despite concerns about his health, seniority carried the day. On April 28, he announced that his cancer had returned and that he would not seek re-election next year. Less than a month later, he was gone. …. Neither major party is immune to the practical challenges of aging leaders. (For Republican drama, see last year’s long, mysterious absence of the now-retired representative Kay Granger [age 82].) But the problem has been extra-sticky for Democrats for years, in part because Ms. Pelosi [age 85] and her equally senior lieutenants, Steny Hoyer, now 85, and Jim Clyburn, now 84, sat atop the caucus for so long that younger members started leaving in frustration — or plotted to oust them. It took a coup threat or two to get Ms. Pelosi et al. to relinquish their grip, and tensions between younger members and the old guard remain. The Ocasio-Cortez and Connolly struggle was just one of the generational matches to kick off this Congress, and the party has yet to find a good way to balance experience with energy. Among other challenges, Democrats do not put term limits on committee leaders, unlike Republicans, and plum assignments are doled out based heavily on length of service. Concerns about America’s aging political leadership are longstanding. But the Biden debacle has given them new urgency — especially as the Democrats struggle to win back younger voters. If talking about age feels too icky, think of it more in terms of revivifying the party’s ideas and approach to meet the moment. Among Democrats at all levels, there is much debate over rebranding and rebuilding and reconnecting with voters who feel alienated from the current system. Figuring out how to elevate new voices needs to be a part of the process.

I added Pelosi’s age to the copy above. Funny it wasn’t prominent in a piece about how old everybody in Congress is.

In case you were wondering, AOC is 35 years old.

If you think talking about age is icky, how about talking about death? And its connection to age?

Memento Mori, y’all.

I figure this is something that time will take care of. Their problem was a few years back, frankly. Right now, the Grim Reaper is taking care of their problem for them.

Except… new leaders haven’t necessarily been developed. That’s a problem.

Spreadsheet

