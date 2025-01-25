Just reminded by my friends we’ve got a new Congress, so perhaps I should take a look at the oldest members of the Senate again, as well as the age distribution in the part of the Congress that is literally the Old Fogeys by name.

Age Distribution of the U.S. Senate, 2025

The youngest age to qualify as U.S. senator is 30 years old, and the youngest senators are 37 (Democrat Jon Ossoff of Georgia) and 39 (Republican Tim Sheehy of Montana).

For the above graph, I threw in Bernie Sanders and Angus King with the Democrats, as they are officially Independent, but caucus with the Democrats.

It is an interesting cluster of Republicans in the 70-74 year-old age bucket, with none in the 75-79 group, but it’s just one of those random things I would say.

The oldest Baby Boomers, born in 1946, will turn 79 this year. But the peak Boomer birth year was around 1957.

As you can see in the above graph, there are far more people aged 65-69 than 75-79 in the U.S., some of which came from the birth patterns, but in 2025, a lot of this comes from increasing mortality with increasing age.

10 Oldest U.S. Senators, 2025

The older-than-Boomer (or Silent Generation) group of Senators has been dying off, as with Dianne Feinstein, and many have taken the hint and decided not to run for re-election, as with Mitch McConnell.

As with my post from two years ago, I’m using the 2019 period mortality of the U.S. to measure the “oldness” of the Senators. There are two 77-year-old female Senators, but the mortality for a 75-year-old male is worse than for a 77-year-old female, in general.

I’m using the 2019 mortality assumption still, as the most recent Social Security life tables posted are using 2021 mortality… and that’s too pessimistic, in my opinion.

The top 6 guys on this table are older-than-Boomers, and of these guys, I know Mitch McConnell has said he’s not running for re-election in 2026.

Chuck Grassley’s next election would be 2028… well, let’s just see if he gets to it. The 34% probability of death in the next two years I’m calculating would just get him to the end of 2026, forget about 2028.

Still, it’s nice to see that some of these people are finally “aging out”, without dying in office. Give some younger folks a chance.

