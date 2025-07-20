STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more
STUMP - Death and Taxes
Math, Education, and Technology
0:00
-56:44

Math, Education, and Technology

An interest reaching back over 25+ years
Mary Pat Campbell's avatar
Mary Pat Campbell
Jul 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

After a surprise hit tweet, I pull from something I wrote 25 years ago about using calculators in math class, ramble a bit about using technology in math classes in general, give some advice for people who want to patch holes in their math knowledge, and bring it back to Mathcamp, false proofs, and LLMs.

I will have more to say about Mathcamp and fun math another time — I LOVE MATH!

May be an image of ‎text that says '‎Mary Pat Campbell @meepbobeep I remember having students in calculus doing: sin x x and striking out the x I agreed it was a sin 2:00 PM Jul 17, 2025. 103.5K Views اان View post engagements 10 56 3.7K 42‎'‎

Episode Links

Howie Hua

It was Howie’s post that I was responding to.

Howie Hua puts out lots of short math education videos for a general audience, but may be especially useful for math teachers at a variety of levels. He teaches at Fresno State, and I believe he trains K-12 math teachers.

Howie’s YouTube Channel

Howie’s Learning Math Facebook page (and he is a mean rifle twirler)

Howie’s Twitter (X) feed

Meep Links

25 Aug 2000: A tirade against calculators in math classes

False proofs: [Remember—- they’re not true!]

False
137KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Screenshots of the two proofs I read in the podcast:

Meep’s Math Writings at my old website

I gave some math book recommendations in prior posts, too:

The Week in Meep: Sumo and Geometry Book Recommendations

The Week in Meep: Sumo and Geometry Book Recommendations

Mary Pat Campbell
·
July 21, 2024
Read full story
Happy Father's Day! Some Classic Posts Over the Years

Happy Father's Day! Some Classic Posts Over the Years

Mary Pat Campbell
·
June 17, 2024
Read full story

Richard Gottesman

Richard Gottesman is the author of the first false proof (and he was a teenager when he wrote it, knowing it was false, and I thought it was a very clever false proof.

Richard Gottesman’s Facebook page

I’ve shared this post from Dr. Gottesman (he’s no longer a teenager… 25 years later!)

Share

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Mary Pat Campbell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture