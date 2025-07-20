Math, Education, and Technology

After a surprise hit tweet, I pull from something I wrote 25 years ago about using calculators in math class, ramble a bit about using technology in math classes in general, give some advice for people who want to patch holes in their math knowledge, and bring it back to Mathcamp, false proofs, and LLMs.

I will have more to say about Mathcamp and fun math another time — I LOVE MATH!

Episode Links

Howie Hua

It was Howie’s post that I was responding to.

Howie Hua puts out lots of short math education videos for a general audience, but may be especially useful for math teachers at a variety of levels. He teaches at Fresno State, and I believe he trains K-12 math teachers.

Howie’s YouTube Channel

Howie’s Learning Math Facebook page (and he is a mean rifle twirler)

Howie’s Twitter (X) feed

Meep Links

25 Aug 2000: A tirade against calculators in math classes

False proofs: [Remember—- they’re not true!]

Screenshots of the two proofs I read in the podcast:

Meep’s Math Writings at my old website

I gave some math book recommendations in prior posts, too:

Richard Gottesman

Richard Gottesman is the author of the first false proof (and he was a teenager when he wrote it, knowing it was false, and I thought it was a very clever false proof.

Richard Gottesman’s Facebook page

I’ve shared this post from Dr. Gottesman (he’s no longer a teenager… 25 years later!)

