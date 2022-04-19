STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more
STUMP - Death and Taxes
Who Wants to Live Forever?
0:00
-14:11

Who Wants to Live Forever?

I do... but it may scare the annuity actuaries
Mary Pat Campbell's avatar
Mary Pat Campbell
Apr 19, 2022

Related Links:

History of TIAA(-CREF): Wikipedia article

Methusaleh Foundation: https://www.mfoundation.org/

Me talking about omega in December 2018:

Living to 100 Symposium: A research symposium from the Society of Actuaries

and, of course….

Engraved metal rings with "progress to eternity" text.
Photo by Callum on Unsplash

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