STUMP - Death and TaxesWho Wants to Live Forever?21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:11-14:11Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Who Wants to Live Forever?I do... but it may scare the annuity actuariesMary Pat CampbellApr 19, 20222ShareRelated Links:History of TIAA(-CREF): Wikipedia articleMethusaleh Foundation: https://www.mfoundation.org/Me talking about omega in December 2018:Living to 100 Symposium: A research symposium from the Society of Actuariesand, of course….Photo by Callum on UnsplashDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksSTUMP - Death and TaxesMeep (Mary Pat Campbell) talks about mortality trends and/or public finance issues, usually with a connection to current events.Meep (Mary Pat Campbell) talks about mortality trends and/or public finance issues, usually with a connection to current events.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMary Pat CampbellRecent EpisodesApril Awareness: Autism, Cancer, Finance, and PoetryApr 30 • Mary Pat CampbellProblem Gambling: Addicts, Lotteries, Sports, and PensionsApr 1 • Mary Pat CampbellPaul Ehrlich and the Murder-Suicide of ExpertiseMar 21 • Mary Pat CampbellUsing Your Talents: Don't Be Mrs. Jellyby, Be Esther Summerson or Tom PinchMar 7 • Mary Pat CampbellDemographics vs. Public FinanceFeb 27 • Mary Pat CampbellThe Return of Wealth Taxes: California and The NetherlandsFeb 18 • Mary Pat CampbellMovember 2025: Continuing OnNov 16, 2025 • Mary Pat CampbellChicago Pensions: The $11 Billion Sweetener, POBs, and the Road to InsolvencySep 26, 2025 • Mary Pat Campbell