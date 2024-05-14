STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more
The Problem of Pain and Drugs
The Problem of Pain and Drugs

I'm no C.S. Lewis
Mary Pat Campbell
May 14, 2024
2
Transcript

This one is dark, so you’ve been warned. In my post last week on drug overdoses, I noted the great increase in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic, and I address the issue of drug addiction and its relationship with physical pain. Sometimes, there are no good choices.

Medical Dispatch or Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds with One Stone, Thomas Rowlandson (British, London 1757–1827 London), Hand-colored etching
Medical Dispatch or Doctor Doubledose Killing Two Birds with One Stone, 1810, Thomas Rowlandson

Episode Links (Updated)

Matt Bivens, M.D. piece:

Racket News
A Deep Dive into the Opioid Crisis
Editor’s note: the following is the first essay in a series, written by former Moscow Times co-worker and current E.R. doctor Matt Bivens. The remaining features will be published serially on his Substack site, The 100 Days. None of the articles in the series will be paywalled…
Read more
a month ago · 828 likes · 294 comments · Matt Bivens, M.D.

Drug Overdose Death Stats

Mortality with Meep

Drug Overdose Mortality: The Continuing Tragedy in America, 1999-2022

Mary Pat Campbell
·
May 9
Drug Overdose Mortality: The Continuing Tragedy in America, 1999-2022

With the finalization of the CDC WONDER database for 2022 U.S. mortality statistics, I will be going through some of the trends that I’ve looked at before (older post links at the bottom). But first, another substack’s post: Matt Taibbi’s Racket News has invited

Read full story

Dashboard of U.S. Population Mortality — Opioid Deaths

Dashboard from the Society of Actuaries

SOA Research page: U.S. Population Mortality Observations – Updated with 2021 Experience

Historical Items

Laudanum: is a tincture of opium containing approximately 10% powdered opium by weight (the equivalent of 1% morphine).[1] Laudanum is prepared by dissolving extracts from the opium poppy (Papaver somniferum) in alcohol (ethanol).

Innumerable Victorian women were prescribed the drug for relief of menstrual cramps and vague aches. Nurses also spoon-fed laudanum to infants. The Romantic and Victorian eras were marked by the widespread use of laudanum in Europe and the United States. Mary Todd Lincoln, for example, the wife of the US president Abraham Lincoln, was a laudanum addict, as was the English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge, who was famously interrupted in the middle of an opium-induced writing session of Kubla Khan by "a person on business from Porlock".[14] Initially a working class drug, laudanum was cheaper than a bottle of gin or wine, because it was treated as a medication for legal purposes and not taxed as an alcoholic beverage.

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more
STUMP - Death and Taxes
