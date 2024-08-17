So yes, at the cancer center again today. Stu gets his 8th transfusion on Monday. Woo. Donate blood!

2017 was the year Stu was diagnosed with cancer, so perhaps my beating up on Chicago slowed down after that… or perhaps it revved up! It always cheers me up so much!

Prior editions:

Chicago and Credit Ratings Rumble in 2017

I will stick to themes for 2017 — here are all the credit rating-related posts for the year.

17 Jan 2017: Chicago Bond Quickie: Not Wise to Scrap with Rating Agencies

I think they did eventually stop with the scoop-and-toss.

When the federal government tossed a bunch of money at them.

-cough-

That wasn’t in 2017.

2 Feb 2017: Credit Rating Agencies Rumble Over Chicago!!!!

This is what counts as excitement in my biz. Other than bankruptcy filings. Fitch Calls Out Moody’s on Chicago Schools Analysis ….. Fitch takes on Moody’s over assessment of Chicago Public Schools FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! A reminder, Rahm Emanuel tried to puff up over Moody’s earlier Rahm Emanuel chose Fitch and Kroll to rate the bonds. There’s a whole perverse incentive structure in muni bond ratings — the issuer pays rating agencies, and have the ability to share private info with those agencies. But, because of the First Amendment, credit rating agencies can issue their opinions about any bond issue they want. Rahm can bitch at Moody’s for its ratings, but they can’t do a damn thing about it. They already decided not to pay Moody’s in 2013, so there’s not much in the way of levers. The credit rating agencies pretty much only have their reputations going for them (though they get some regulatory boosts), and some of the agencies decided post-credit meltdown of 2008 that they needed to work on their credibility. Crumpling over political threats doesn’t do much in the way of building one’s reputation.

Because Moody’s was not the official rater on the general obligation bonds, they didn’t need to butter up the issuer… so they could be honest on their estimation of the credit risk inherent in the Chicago bonds.

Remember general obligation bonds from a government entity is based on the “full faith and credit” yadda yadda, and the default on these tend to be low. Chicago is unlikely to default outright on any of these… however…. there is political risk, if nothing else.

And, there is this:

Remember what happened to Detroit?

Chicago Pensions!

Oh yesssss

4 April 2017: Exactly How Screwed Are Chicago Pensions?

I’m glad you asked! Very. …. FWIW, given the current funded ratio with even optimistic assumptions around about 33% in fiscal year 2015, and 20% according to the screenshot above, I can see them [MEABF] running out of cash by 2025 or before. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE PENSION FUND RUNS DRY? When the pension fund runs out, that does not necessarily mean pension benefits will stop being paid. It can be pay-as-you-go. For a while. …. John Ruberry writes that Unfunded Pensions are Why Chicago Will be the Next Detroit: I’ve been saying that Chicago will be the next Detroit for years, and on Thursday, syndicated talk radio show host–and former Tea Party congressman–Joe Walsh, was making the same prediction on his program. ….. Here’s what I base my Chicago dystopia projection on. Defenders of the status quo place blind faith into their hope that Chicago can somehow hang on until enough pensioners die, which probably won’t be until the middle of the century. They offer no credible solutions. Nothing. They’re as delusional as Gerald O’Hara meticulously counting out his Confederate bonds in Gone With The Wind–“All we have left”–after General Robert E. Lee surrendered. There’s a way out–changing state law so municipalities and government agencies can declare bankruptcy, which is something Bruce Rauner, Illinois’ reform governor, favors. But the Democrats and the public-sector unions will never agree to that. Here is why I don’t agree with Ruberry. Because Chicago doesn’t own a sweet art museum that it can hold hostage for some rich people to cough up dough to cover. Because Chicago pensions have NEVER been given full contributions — one thing that the Detroit pensions did not suffer from. They didn’t stiff the pensions… officially. However, unofficially, Detroit pensions suffered from the same over-optimistic valuation assumptions that most public pensions in the U.S. suffer from, and it turned out that the supposed 90%+ funded pensions weren’t as funded as that. So current retirees got their benefits whacked, in addition to those currently working and prospective new employees. So you may be wondering why I’m not agreeing with Ruberry. I’m not agreeing with Ruberry because Chicago fiscal collapse will be much worse that Detroit’s. Their hole is so much bigger.

Because Chicago MEABF was so vulnerable to running out of money, I made a spreadsheet model:

12 April 2017: Watching the Money Run Out: A Simulation with a Chicago Pension

I decided I wanted to check the projection of Chicago’s MEABF done by Zero Hedge. They made assumptions a little differently from how I did it, but that’s okay. They projected a depletion date of 2024. Let’s see what I get. Here are the historical stats:

Inputs: (related to the historical stats)

Results:

Oh look, it was supposed to be depleted this year! (There is a reason this hasn’t happened… yet.)

14 May 2017: Testing to Death: Which Public Pensions are Cash Flow Vulnerable?

In the May 14, 2017 post, I found that MEABF was one of the worst-off plans:

23 April 2017: Geeking Out: Testing Chicago MEABF to Destruction — in this one, I tested out all sorts of input assumptions.

Let’s assume 7% constant investment returns. Keeping in mind the long-term benefit growth rates have been about 4 - 5%:

It would require annual contribution increases over 10%. That was from 2017.

Chicago Shootings and Other Deaths

20 March 2027: Mortality Monday: Chicago Shootings

Some amazing news came out relatively recently: Chicago had a week without a fatal shooting.

So, that was a deathless week according to the Chicago Sun-Times, but not according to Hey Jackass! (my authoritative source). They were claiming the week ending with March 5, 2017 had no gun homicides, but Hey Jackass! recorded one.

In general, when it’s cold as hell, Chicago doesn’t have a lot of gun homicides.

Note the low gun extracurricular activity during high snow.

But I wanted to point something out:

WHAT KILLS PEOPLE IN CHICAGO? Heart disease and cancer. That’s what kills most people in all of the U.S., and it’s true in Chicago as well. Here’s a handy data set from the City of Chicago data portal. Unfortunately, it only covers 2006-2010, and 2010 was a year for record lows in murders. Also, the data set is far from complete or unique. Ugh. They have cancer (all sites) and colorectal cancer? Obviously one is a subset of the other. Yes, heart disease and cancer are the top two, though. Then there’s:

Assault (homicide)

Firearm-related

Suicide (intentional self-harm) Not all homicides are firearm-related (nor are all suicides) but COME ON! Give me some exclusive death causes so I can compare! Heck, I can’t even get the total number of deaths to total to their full Chicago entry. Do you even audit your death data, bro?

Not everybody has a passion for data quality.

The overall rate for Chicago: 2.3% of deaths were due to homicides. Contrast that to 23% of deaths being due to cancer and 17% of deaths being due to heart disease. Heck, accidental deaths were 4% of the deaths, more than homicides. I’m not saying that homicides in Chicago are unimportant as a problem, by the way — I think many people can see why it’s a problem, especially since while murders were 2.3% of deaths in Chicago in 2006-2010 (when homicides were at historical lows for Chicago), in 2010, there were about 13,000 people who died of homicide compared to 2.5 million who died in 2010. That’s 0.52% of deaths. There was a disproportionate amount of homicides in Chicago, even before their recent increase.

17 July 2017: Mortality Monday: More Chicago Shootings and Longer-Term Trends

WHY DID HOMICIDES SPIKE? What’s Causing Chicago’s Homicide Spike?: “The problem is real: 762 people were murdered in Chicago last year, a stunning 58 percent jump in homicides from 2015. So large was the sharp, sudden increase in homicides in one of America’s largest cities that it tangibly raised the entire nation’s homicide rate higher for 2016. But nobody really knows why it’s happening.” Well, that’s helpful. Some of the hypotheses are stupid — educational spending?! COME ON. No, it wasn’t weather. No, guns didn’t become easier to get. …..

Miscellaneous

26 May 2017: You'll Never Guess What Rahm's Plan to Save Chicago Schools Is!

Unless you guessed “borrow more”. And perhaps tax more. I mean, that’s what they’ve always done before. Why do anything different this time?

25 July 2017: Illinois and Chicago Round-Up: Soda Taxes, Holding Legislation Hostage, Tiffs over TIFs and More!

6 Aug 2017: Sunday Dumpery: Cook County Soda Tax, Chicago Pension Funding, and More

