STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Hornburg's avatar
Justin Hornburg
2h

Great news! And it really is a total head-scratcher, because like nothing has happened this year at all in terms of law enforcement changes and messages being sent that American authorities are now taking the law seriously and are serious about cracking down on crime. Nothing at all like that has happened, so this is a total mystery!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mary Pat Campbell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture