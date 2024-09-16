First, the news story.

14 Sept 2024: Naples Daily News: Man struck by lightning while vacationing in Naples on Aug. 31 dies from injuries

A man vacationing in Naples struck by lighting on Aug. 31 has died from his injuries. According to the website, cubanheadlines.com, Adrián García (Adrián Chile García), who had been in critical condition at a Florida hospital (Naples Community Hospital) since the lightning strike on Aug. 31 at a Naples beach, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14). The story about his death was posted on Saturday. Around 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, Naples police officers responded to the Naples Pier, 25 12th Ave. S., in reference to a medical emergency on the beach where at least nine people deluged dispatchers with calls for help. When they arrived, bystanders yelled, saying several people were struck by lightning down by the water.

The information on U.S. lightning deaths in the article comes from the National Lightning Safety Council, so I will jump to that source.

Detail on U.S. Lightning Fatalities for 2024

Source: John Jensenius, National Lightning Safety Council, as of 14 Sept 2024

As an actuary, I do care that the lightning strike was on 8/31/2024 and the death was 9/14/2024. But the ultimate cause of death, the chain of events, started on 8/31/2024.

(And when there is a lag between when someone died and the insurance company finds out about it….)

Source: John Jensenius, National Lightning Safety Council, as of 14 Sept 2024

Over time, Florida has had the most recorded lightning deaths, which is unsurprising. It has weather where people are outdoors more time than here in New York, that’s for sure. It is rather populous. And it often has thunderstorms.

There’s not a lot of mystery.

Updated pictogram for 2014-2024

Source: John Jensenius, National Lightning Safety Council, as of 14 Sept 2024

Lightning Safety Reminders

The following are from the Lightning Safety Council:

Seek Shelter Immediately: At the first sign of a thunderstorm, head indoors. Fully enclosed buildings with wiring and plumbing provide the best protection. Avoid Open Areas: If you’re caught outside with no shelter, avoid open fields and elevated areas. Crouch down with your feet together and minimize your contact with the ground. Stay Away from Tall Objects: Trees, poles, and other tall structures can attract lightning. Keep your distance to reduce the risk. Avoid Water: Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Stay out of pools, lakes, and other bodies of water during a storm. Stay Inside Your Car: If you’re unable to find a building, a hard-topped vehicle can offer some protection. Keep windows closed and avoid touching metal parts of the car. Wait for the All-Clear: Lightning can strike up to 30 minutes after the storm seems to have passed. Wait at least half an hour after the last clap of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

When thunder roars, stay indoors!

Prior Lightning Posts

25 July 2024:

Jun 2024:

Jan 2024:

Mar 2024:

Aug 2023:

Jun 2023:

Share