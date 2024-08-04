Well, Stu had yet another trip to the ER last week, but luckily it was a quick turnaround and back home.

This coming week, he has a bunch of medical appointments & surgery (this relates to his cancer). He’s had three blood transfusions total — please donate blood if you can! All sorts of patients benefit from blood donations, including cancer patients.

Something I wrote about encouraging blood donations in 2018.

from a March 2022 donation — I’m AB+, so often donated plasma

So I’m planning on dipping more into my STUMP archives, as I did this past week:

…and there absolutely will be more beating up on Chicago. That’s an easy one.

Enjoying the Olympics via Memes and Art

No, I’m not watching any of the Olympic events. My sport is sumo, and I’ve got some updates going on over at Sumo Stats now that the July 2024 tournament is finished:

But I am absolutely enjoying the memes and similar shenanigans coming out of the Olympics:

Okay, that’s too much sumo. How about this instead:

The Jane Austen folks are having their own brand of fun:

My favorite person putting out Olympics-related material on Twitter/X is ArtButMakeItSports :

This one reminds me of hanging out on my Art Breaks at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford.

Feb 13, 2020…. yeah, I had no clue

August 2023…. aw yeah, that’s the stuff

One more from him:

His account is a great follow, and he pulls from a wide variety of art, from ancient to modern. Sometimes the comparisons are a thematic, sometimes it’s only a detail… I like looking at them, and sometimes I’m familiar with the piece, but often I’m not.

Enjoy!

Share