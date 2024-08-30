Social Security and Election 2024

In this episode, I look at both the Democratic and Republican Party platform sections on Social Security. After all, the Trust Fund for the Old Age portion of the program is projected to run out by 2035, and the entire Baby Boom generation is Social Security eligible at this point… seems like this is something they should be addressing. The answer will surprise nobody (they don’t want to touch it at all, except perhaps to boost benefits.) The actuaries, as usual, are ignored.

Share

Episode Links

Democratic Party Platform

Party platform page

PDF version — I know it says it’s from 2020 when you download it, but this is the document on the site, and I don’t think they’ve actually changed anything. I make no further comment about this.

Screenshots from the PDF:

Republican Party Platform

GOP about our party

PDF link

PDF screenshots:

Separate page(s):

American Academy of Actuaries on Social Security

Academy page on Social Security

9 May 2024: Committee Releases One-pager on 2024 Social Security Trustees Report

22 July 2024: An Actuarial Perspective on the 2024 Social Security Trustees Report

Share