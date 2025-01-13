The finalized 2023 U.S. death data were uploaded to CDC WONDER today… so now it’s time for me to update all my usual mortality graphs and tables!

The first set to update are the top causes of death, overall, by age group, and by sex. This was the preliminary set of tables, and these finalized tables will not be very different.

The only change I noticed is that for children aged 5-14, the count for two causes of death were very close, and they switched their ranking in the final count.

Ranking Causes of Death 2018-2023, Count

As a reminder, “Accidents” include drug overdoses, which has been a huge driver of the increase in deaths in that category since 2019.

Yes, motor vehicle accident deaths have also contributed, but not as much as drug ODs.

Ranking Causes of Death 2018-2023, Age-Adjusted Death Rates

An explanation of age-adjusted death rates is here:

Ranking Tables for 2023 Causes of Death by Age, U.S., Count

In this post, I am splitting out the causes of death ranking solely by age groups. In future posts, I will split by sex, because these numbers and rankings will be very different in that situation.

Ranking Tables for 2023 Causes of Death by Age, U.S., Rate

I will be updating the main mortality resources post soon, so that these ranking tables and other important mortality posts will be linked there.

More to come!

Spreadsheet

Underlying Cause Of Death 2023 Final Stats And Ranking Age 2025 01 13 218KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Selected Ranking Table Posts

Jul 2024: 2023 U.S. Top Causes of Death by Age Group, Preliminary

May 2024: 2022 Top Causes of Death in the U.S. by Age Group and Sex, Finalized

Jan 2023: Top Causes of Death, US, 2018-2021

Jan 2023: Top Causes of Death by Age Group, 2021: Finalized U.S. Stats

May 2022: Top Causes of Death for 2021: Heart Disease, Cancer, and COVID

Jan 2022: Top Causes of Death by Age Group, 2020: Death Rates

Jan 2022: Top Causes of Death by Age Group, 2020: Raw Numbers

Apr 2021: Mortality with Meep: Top Causes of Death in the United States in 2020

June 2017: Mortality Monday: Cause of Death, 2014

Share