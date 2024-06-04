Here is the updated spreadsheet, in which I also fixed an error from aggregations in the prior spreadsheet.

This has the high level of counts of deaths and death rates by age groups in the U.S., as well as a tab where you can select causes of death (by major categorizations) to look at the trends.

Mortality Trends Spreadsheet, 1999-2023

1999 2022 Us Finalized 2023 Preliminary Cause Of Death Data Ten Year Age Groups 2024 06 03 3.31MB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

