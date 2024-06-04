Updated U.S. Mortality Trend Spreadsheet: Preliminary 2023 and Finalized 1999-2022
Also, a video walkthrough
Here is the updated spreadsheet, in which I also fixed an error from aggregations in the prior spreadsheet.
This has the high level of counts of deaths and death rates by age groups in the U.S., as well as a tab where you can select causes of death (by major categorizations) to look at the trends.
Mortality Trends Spreadsheet, 1999-2023
Download the spreadsheet to play with:
Video Walkthrough
Enjoy!
STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.