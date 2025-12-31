This is my 150th post for 2025, and good riddance to this year. (ptui!)

(Also, good riddance to the Grammarly recs trying to make me “nicer”!)

Unlike my Mortality with Meep top 5, there are no ringers in this bunch, though obviously my friends at Wirepoints and similar public finance sites often link to my posts. Thanks, guys!

5. Podcast Episode — Chicago Pensions: The $11 Billion Sweetener, POBs, and the Road to Insolvency

There will be a lot of Chicago on this list (because I will be throwing in lesser posts on here as well).

As I had only 12 podcast episodes in 2025, I’m not splitting them out separately from the other STUMP posts.

The Chicago Pension Sweeteners for the police and fire plans came up a few times during the year, and they will be coming up again in 2026, as I will likely be trying to figure out how likely the plans will run out of assets/strain the Chicago budgets in years to come.

Other Chicago Pension Sweetener posts: (the above one ran 26 Sep 2025)

Oh, there will be more Chicago on this list…

4. Visualization of Social Security Fraud(?): A STUMP Geeking-Out Special

DOGE hit with the new Trump administration with a blast, and kind of fizzled…

Here are the “improper payments” vs. proper payments (and there’s a caveat on this):

The caveat is that the “improper payments” have been investigated.

It sounds like fraud is not necessarily in these systems, but others… at the state level.

I had two other Social Security fraud-related posts from the beginning of 2025: (the one above is from 17 Feb 2025)

The second one has a cooler graph:

But didn’t get as many hits as the post with the word “fraud” in the title.

Figures.

Share

3. Geeking Out: Picking Apart a Chicago Pension Actuarial Report from 2024

Awwww yeah.

I haven’t been able to do more of these, but I want to: interpreting actuarial reports of public pension funds that have the new LDROM (low-default-risk obligation measure) in them.

Because the LDROMs will generally be a lot larger than the pension liabilities reported on the public financial reports.

There is a $10 billion difference between the AAL (using a 6.75% discount rate to value the liability) and the LDROM (valuing at a low-default risk rate of 3.26%.) In the official report, the explanation being given is that the $10 billion-higher value of pension liabilities is if you invested solely in low-default-risk securities such as U.S. Treasuries (though, that may be pushing certain assumptions as well.) I have an alternative interpretation.

You’d better believe my interpretation/explanation is very different from the people who are paid by politicians to make these reports.

The concept of the LDROM is what the value of the liability should be, if we could really depend on that liability being paid. It would have to be something with low default risk, right? …. Yes, yes, yes, I know various public finance folks would like to argue a different interpretation of LDROM, but it would come better from those with better-funded pension funds. Frankly, it doesn’t matter much if one calls MEABF 22% funded or 10% funded.

In any case, Chicago is screwed under LDROM or traditional valuation measures. I need to go to better-funded systems and see what excuses they come up with.

2. How Pension Promises Fail: Examples in Christian Brothers Services and Chicago Pensions

This was originally intended as a podcast, but my recordings kept failing.

This is one of the Catholic Church-related obligations that is failing, and I have seen more. There are the Vatican City pensions for lay workers, there are the bankrupt legacy pensions for hospital workers in New York state (which I’ve covered before, but need to circle back to), and there are non-Catholic church plans that are also failing.

Not all of these have intersections with alternative asset classes, but….

…you know this will be returning as well in 2026.

And the number one non-mortality post in 2025 was….

1. Chicago Pension Squeeze: Fire Pensions Get a Loan as Tax Revenue Delayed; Pritzker Warned Against Signing Sweetener Bill, Signed Anyway

If only Squeezy the Pension Python were around to see this.

This does go with the pension sweetener story at #5, but ranks #1 on its own.

Cook County did eventually send property tax bills out in 2025, I hear. Several months late.

In August, I updated my public pensions cash flow projection tool:

17 Aug 2025 Updated Public Pension Projection Tool -- Includes Fiscal Year 2024 Data

I used NYC Fire and Chicago Fire as my examples.

Chicago Fire simple cash flow example:

That’s assuming they don’t increase the contributions at all, and the benefits increase at 8% per year.

Mmmm. Sounds like a great idea to increase the cash flows going out, right?

Anyway, for the beginning of 2026, I have my eye on:

The Chicago budget

The California “wealth tax”

Various Catholic Church financial woes

“When will the money run out?” scenarios for: Social Security Various public pension plans CHICAGO!

And much, much more….

That’s just for starters. I will write about that when I return to New York, in the new year.

See you then!

Prior Top Year Posts

Share