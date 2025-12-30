In 2025, I published 148 posts here at STUMP. As with last year (I’ll link at the bottom), I’ll list the top 5 Mortality with Meep and top 5 non-mortality posts, but as I did only 5 podcast episodes this year, I won’t be ranking those this year.

I’m going to get my topmost-ranked post out of the way first, and then order the rest (with some honorable mentions at the end):

1. RIP, Diane Keaton: Pneumonia and Multiple Causes of Death

In October, Diane Keaton died of pneumonia at the age of 79. No further details were given.

The issue is, generally, people die “with” pneumonia, not “of” pneumonia. So I took this as an opportunity to dig into the Multiple Cause of Death database at WONDER at the CDC.

Oddly, my piece was picked up by a news aggregator, and a bunch of confused readers saw my piece on Newsbreak, and commented there:

This cements the wisdom of my requiring paid subscriptions to comment here. I was just fine with people complaining about my nerdery at someone else’s site.

You come to my page, if you want to complain about me — pay me.

(Also, I think the Newsbreak crowd generally doesn’t get this sort of content usually.

YOU’RE WELCOME.)

This is why the numbers on this post was an order of magnitude higher than all the others on this list, and I wanted to sweep it out of the way first.

Now, back to the countdown, where there were no unusual sources of audience, and a fairer competition for first place.

5. Chicago Homicides: Why Are They Down So Much in 2025?

The answer, really, is that homicides are down everywhere in the U.S.

I plan on grabbing the HeyJackass! year-end review for 2025 when it comes, but it is very Chicago-focused… look below in the Honorable Mentions to see that homicides are low everywhere in the country.

But note, it is a correction from a huge jump up at the beginning of the pandemic:

Still, it’s going to a pre-2015 level. Nice!

4. Senate Demographics

The political mortality/demographics posts are my favorites.

Mortality with Meep 2025 Update on Senate Demographics Mary Pat Campbell · Jan 25 Just reminded by my friends we’ve got a new Congress, so perhaps I should take a look at the oldest members of the Senate again, as well as the age distribution in the part of the Congress that is literally the Old Fogeys by name. Read full story

Alas, the Senate demographics do not update that frequently.

You’re going to need to wait until 2027… maybe… for the next update.

3. 2024 Top Causes of Death

The 2024 data should be finalized at the beginning of 2026.

For the preliminary data, I have to wait until at least July the next year, to wait for the external causes of death to become uncensored (those are censored for 6 months in the databases I have access to).

COVID dropped to 15th in rank for 2024, by the way, and for 2025 so far… COVID is way down there.

There are still some issues with specific causes of death — in particular, stroke.

2. 2023 Sex and Age Ranking Tables

The finalized data for 2023 came out in January, so I did my workup of the ranking tables soon after.

That’s my plan for the 2024 data.

I may see if I can do something with a sliding 12-month to capture the 2025 data somewhat, but it looks like we’re back to slow-moving mortality trends again.

2025 Honorable Mentions

3rd Democratic Representative Died in 2025

No, there’s no conspiracy or anything. The three Dem reps who died were:

Gerry Connolly: 75

Sylvester Turner: 70

Raúl Grijalva: 77

Grijalva died from lung cancer, and Connolly from esophageal cancer.

While the cause of death for Sylvester Turner wasn’t made public, he had been treated for bone cancer in 2022. It could be that he still had cancer and didn’t want to disclose it. Cancer is a top cause of death for men in their 70s.

Homicides Way Down!

I posted this one (June 2025) before the Chicago homicides way down (September 2025) post above.

I noted that police departments were trying to take credit all over the place… and that I was skeptical that all of them were the cause of this nationwide large drop.

Prior Year Top Posts

