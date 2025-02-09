I got snow and ice dumped on my locality a few times this past week.

Isn’t it lovely… if you weren’t the one shoveling

Frickin’ Winter Wonderland.

Only partly done.

Art!

This time, not from the Met.

Yesterday, my kids and I went to lift. Trucks project for a show opening:

Those were just a few of the pieces:

lift. Trucks project is within walking distance, but yeah, I didn’t walk:

I’m tired.

Darkness at Noon

I saw Hillsdale College is doing an online course on Totalitarian Novels, and I had read all of them except Arthur Koestler’s Darkness at Noon. So I took care of that, quickly.

The most valuable anti-Totalitarian books are anti-Communist books written by ex-true-believers, as they had gotten to see the inner workings of the system. That’s been my experience, at least.

Those who had been on the outside may theorize what it was like, or they may hear stories from the people who had been on the inside, but they don’t quite understand why some of the people who had been through the show trials might plead guilty to absurd charges, even absent torture.

Koestler’s book reminded me a bit of Bukovsky’s To Build a Castle, though Koestler was from an earlier generation, and was a party functionary, while Bukovsky was a scientist who had been apolitical until he was forced to deal with the lies at the heart of the Soviet system.

I have only started their course, so I don’t know if, when they get to Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World they will mention Zamyatin’s We: [a video I did in 2018]

This Weird Weird World

Okay, that was pretty heavy.

Let’s try something lighter…. or at least, mysterious:

My Grandma Campbell (and my Dad and Stu) all were into stories of the mysterious and strange (and Grandma in particular was into the True Crime genre as well).

I do miss their odd stories.

But I remember the ones they told me - plenty of ghost stories, and apparitions.

To fill that hole, I have picked up the podcast Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World.

You can go to the link to go to your preferred platform.

Yes, I know Jimmy and Dom primarily from other Catholic writings they have done, such as with Catholic Answers. Yes, they’re going to hew to Catholic points of view, but it accords with something my dad said to me decades ago:

The universe is stranger than we can even imagine.

So I’m going through Jimmy’s catalog to learn just how strange.

