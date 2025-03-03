First, announcing that I will be presenting at the Iowa Actuaries Club on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

It’s a virtual meeting, so check out their agenda here: Iowa Actuaries Education Day agenda.

I plan on doing posts and some short videos after the presentation, with this being part of the central issue:

This is just a sneak preview. Those 2024 numbers are very provisional… and very liable to change.

Lent is Coming!

Ash Wednesday is on Wednesday, March 5!

Mary Magdalene, penitent in the desert, Raphael Morghen, et al, 1801

Lent sneaks up every year, though once we get past February, we know that Ash Wednesday must be coming up if it’s not come yet.

I usually don’t do anything particularly special for Lent, as I already go to daily Mass when I can, and I have committed to daily rosaries, and I have chronic pain… so I don’t feel particularly compelled to do more. I just keep on keepin’ on. I do make sure I go to confession before Easter.

This year, though, I have a bunch of leftover food from Stu that I can’t really donate to the foodbank… but it’s perfect for Lenten eating:

No, Stu didn’t buy this because he was a prepper (you have to add boiling water to this. A true prepper doesn’t waste boiling water on your prep food! Bah! Rookie move!) He bought this because he was cheap.

To be fair, I, also, am cheap. However, I don’t buy stuff I have no intention of eating.

I do not recall Stu eating this stuff. I tried one of the Southwestern Medley packets this morning - it’s just beans & rice. It was okay.

These, on the other hand, were part of a 50-packet package of freeze-dried miso soups I had specially ordered for Stu a while back, and he did eat these… well, he ate the ones from the package that had seafood in it and left these, the veggie-based ones, for me. As a favor, you see.

Well, it’s Lent!

Time for me to eschew the meats on Fridays. Many people take an approach like fish frys and other feasts on what are supposed to be penitential Fridays… and I think I need to eat this food that I’m not particularly going to enjoy.

Lenten Project: Reading and Connecting

In the past, I would read Church Fathers during Lent. I had a PDF I printed out of the readings of early Christian writings, such as the Didache, had a course of reading set up for all the days of Lent. I found that about 25 years ago… and lost it a bit ago.

But just recently, via an unexpected connection, I found something else: A site/project connecting the Church Fathers to the New Testament.

Ante-Nicene Cross-Reference

This website is an aggregated cross-reference between the early Church fathers (up to the Nicaea Council of 325 A.D.) in Ante-Nicene Fathers as originally hosted by Christian Classics Ethereal Library, inspired by the e-Catena. I have mirrored the legacy website here, as it contains structural hyperlinks and formatting that are not present in the current edition. The intent of this website is to visualize the evolution of the NT canon's popularity. The authors/groupings of the translated works in each volume are as follows (note that volume 9 is missing). You can drill down by volume or jump directly to a NT book.

If one goes to the Wikipedia post on the Ante-Nicene Fathers, Volume 9, the missing one from this project, is “Volume 9: Gospel of Peter, Diatessaron, Testament of Abraham, Epistles of Clement, Origen and Miscellaneous Works”

In any case, here is an example. Using the example of today’s Gospel reading, which is Luke 6: 39-45, the verse Luke 6:43:

A good tree does not bear rotten fruit,

nor does a rotten tree bear good fruit.

Is linked to Clement of Alexandria:

Chapter V.-On Laughter. People who are imitators of ludicrous sensations, or rather of such as deserve derision, are to be driven from our polity.115 For since all forms of speech flow from mind and manners, ludicrous expressions could not be uttered, did they not proceed from ludicrous practices. For the saying, "It is not a good tree which produces corrupt fruit, nor a corrupt tree which produces good fruit,” is to be applied in this case. For speech is the fruit of the mind. If, then, wags are to be ejected from our society, we ourselves must by no manner of means be allowed to stir up laughter. For it were absurd to be found imitators of things of which we are prohibited to be listeners; and still more absurd for a man to set about making himself a laughing-stock, that is, the but of insult and derision.

I was trying to provide a little extra context for this excerpt. Clement was not trying to argue for complete grimness, but “Hey, y’all, don’t be complete jackasses”.

Getting back to my Lenten plan: I plan on reading through the New Testament during Lent, and using this guide as a kind of concordance with the Church Fathers. I will get through the Gospels, at least, and probably the Acts of the Apostles. I’m not sure how far I’ll get past that.

A Musical Continuation on a Theme

The Hillbilly Thomists are a band of Dominican friars, specializing in bluegrass.

Enjoy!

Share