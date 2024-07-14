Yes. That was a Saturday, wasn’t it?

After that and a comment from a friend, today’s fare is light.

Well, for me.

Spreadsheet Risk Webcast Recording

On Thursday, 11 July, I gave a webinar hosted by Danielle Stein Fairhurst:

Slides for download:

Preventing Errors In Financial Worksheets 862KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The presentation includes my favorite (short-lived) Penguin … consultant, The Actuary:

Don’t worry, The Actuary is merely taken to jail (and presumably later stripped of his credentials after proper procedures for failing to follow ASOPs), when the cops show up and the Penguin tells them that the Actuary is the one behind everything that went down.

Ah, the dangers of being a criminal consultant.

Richard Simmons, RIP

This is more sharing a few funny things from Richard Simmons.

I grew up watching my ma Sweatin’ to the Oldies and other Simmons’ creations. We didn’t have many TVs back then, so I got hooked in to watch whatever was on our main TV.

As a little kid, I found him really funny, and very engaging. His workouts were low impact and didn’t require a lot of coordination — perfect for kids, and for people with not-so-great fitness levels.

(and how he said “tushie” always cracked me up)

As an adult, I still think he was funny and here are two clips to show him cracking up the crowd at Whose Line Is It Anyway…

And then click through for the video on this tweet to see Richard Simmons as a Dinosaur muppet:

Shelley Duvall’s Faerie Tale Theatre

RIP to Shelley Duvall, but again, not focusing on death, but my childhood.

When I was a kid, I watched Shelley Duvall’s production (which I saw on Showtime) called Faerie Tale Theatre, where she took multiple fairy tales and adapted to relatively short shows (about an hour each).

My favorite was The Three Little Pigs, with Billy Crystal as the 3rd Pig (they gave him a name — Larry) and Jeff Goldblum as the Big Bad Wolf.

And that was the hook for these productions — she got big name actors for her shows. And they were funny, for the most part.

The first one made was The Frog Prince, with Teri Garr as the princess and Robin Williams as the frog prince. It was a hoot.

One I recommend is the Emperor’s New Clothes: the emperor is played by Dick Shawn, and the con men by Art Carney and Alan Arkin.

Not all of the stories were equally well-done, but as a group, they’re a fun time, and not just for kids.

Enjoy!

