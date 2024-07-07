The Week in Meep: Pokemon, Art, and New Data for 7 July 2024!
Coming Attractions
I’ve been busy of late! Let’s just jump into it!
NEW DATA/COMING ATTRACTIONS
Mortality Data
With the most recent update of CDC WONDER, we finally have enough of the cause-of-death information for the full year of 2023… I’m going to be able to do all sorts of analyses.
WATCH THIS SPACE.
Public Pensions Data
The Public Plans Database has a data update:
The June 2024 update featured:
FY 2023 data for about two-thirds of the state and local defined benefits plans in the PPD, sourced from plan reports released through March 2024.
I plan on updating some spreadsheets and graphs.
(watch this space)
SUMO!
The July 2024 tournament starts in Nagoya in a week, and I already have a new scatterplot out for the new tournament:
It’s at my sumo substack and here’s a taste:
Go here for more detail/explanation.
Pokemon GO Fest 2024!
I was out & about town yesterday. First, I stopped at the cathedral to say a rosary and visit with some friends…
…then I walked up to the Met to check out the art…
I went on a few ferries, and joined friends on Randall’s Island to chase Pokemon:
It was a bright, bright, sunshiney day … and I forgot to put sunscreen on my feet.
Whups.
But I sure did walk a lot.
Final Picture
Before I let you go, one more pic:
I just love the architectural detail.
