I’ve been busy of late! Let’s just jump into it!

NEW DATA/COMING ATTRACTIONS

Mortality Data

With the most recent update of CDC WONDER, we finally have enough of the cause-of-death information for the full year of 2023… I’m going to be able to do all sorts of analyses.

WATCH THIS SPACE.

Public Pensions Data

The Public Plans Database has a data update:

The June 2024 update featured: FY 2023 data for about two-thirds of the state and local defined benefits plans in the PPD, sourced from plan reports released through March 2024.

I plan on updating some spreadsheets and graphs.

(watch this space)

SUMO!

The July 2024 tournament starts in Nagoya in a week, and I already have a new scatterplot out for the new tournament:

It’s at my sumo substack and here’s a taste:

Go here for more detail/explanation.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024!

I was out & about town yesterday. First, I stopped at the cathedral to say a rosary and visit with some friends…

From the floor of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the coat of arms of Archbishop John Hughes, aka “Dagger John” — Claudit et Aperit = “Closes and Opens”

…then I walked up to the Met to check out the art…

I just like hanging out at the Met. It’s relaxing.

Come on to my vase, said the spider to…

…the dragonfly (yes, this is the same vase)

I went on a few ferries, and joined friends on Randall’s Island to chase Pokemon:

It was a bright, bright, sunshiney day … and I forgot to put sunscreen on my feet.

Whups.

But I sure did walk a lot.

Final Picture

Before I let you go, one more pic:

Doors and facade on the British Empire Building , Rockefeller Center

I just love the architectural detail.

Share