Someone commented about Palm Sunday and Ash Wednesday being so popular among Catholics, because the Church hands out stuff for free that you can take away!

…even though Palm Sunday has one of the longest liturgies in the year (the entire Passion story - a couple of chapters from a Gospel… and that’s just part of the reading). That said, most priests do cut the homily short and take a few other shortcuts to keep the Mass to a reasonable length.

St. Matthew Passion, Bach

I’ve mentioned this several times before, but Bach’s St. Matthew Passion is my favorite piece of music of all.

The Netherlands Bach Society is one of my favorite sources for Bach recordings, as they use period instruments and perform to a high standard.

This is my favorite recording they’ve done:

It’s a large composition, in German (this one does have English captions if you turn them on… but even so….) — perhaps this video may help give you a guide before you listen:

I have been through an even more thorough set of lectures on the St. Matthew Passion, which was part of a larger group on Bach: Bach and the High Baroque

I’m a subscriber to The Great Courses Plus, and I’ve listened to this particular lecture set multiple times.

Sumo!

The Sumo Tournament ended last Sunday, and I finally posted my congratulatory post:

Kirishima, the winner, has been re-promoted to Ozeki status:

Now I gotta wait til May for the next tournament. Pout.

Art!

Let’s take a look at some artwork relevant to Holy Week.

Comments are open.

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