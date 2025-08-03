Yeah, I didn’t get to more posts this week, though I do have some comments to make on this news:

1 Aug 2025, The Center Square: Pritzker signs 124 bill[s] impacting Chicago pensions, AI, buses, bicycles and more

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed 124 bills Friday impacting everything from Chicago police and fire pensions to the use of artificial intelligence for mental health therapy. Effective immediately, House Bill 3657 makes changes to Tier 2 Chicago Police and Firefighter pension benefits. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the measure was incomplete when asked how the city will pay for the bill of increased pension costs for retirees hired after 2011. “Absent progressive revenue, it’s impossible to maintain that expectation, so the best way to put it is this is incomplete,” Johnson said last month before the measure was signed. The city faces a billion dollar budget deficit for the next fiscal year starting in January.

I have loads to say about that, but that’s coming up in the coming week.

15 Years of Chronic and Acute Pain

This past week, on Facebook, I had some un-fun memories:

This relates to why I didn’t make many posts recently. I’ve not been feeling well.

That week back in 2010, what happened on the Monday was I had a salicylic pain patch on my shoulder, bc it hurt like hell, someone had been handing the patches out as samples at the subway, but then I was feeling a bit light-headed… so I pulled the patch off… and then I passed out at work. So I thought it was an allergic reaction to the patch.

I had a fun trip to the ER in downtown Manhattan, but they didn’t find much wrong with me, so I took a trip home on the train, feeling not that great.

On the Wednesday of that week, I had my fave Chinese buffet food for lunch, as per usual, and again, didn’t feel too well. This time, I had gotten to the end of the workday and had my little “episode” in the middle of Grand Central. So that was fun, talking with the cops stationed there, before going to the ER in an ambulance. I was known at GCT at this point - the lady with the big hats and the walking sticks - so there was some interest from fellow passengers. I wasn’t on the train yet, so nobody’s commute got spoiled. I had to borrow somebody’s cellphone at the hospital, b/c mine was dead. I got back home again, on my own steam - they still had no idea.

But on Saturday, I took the kids to Kumon and had Stu with me, just in case… and boy was there a problem. And half of my face turned red, and the other half was white. Ah ha! It was PAIN. NERVE PAIN. Acute nerve pain had made me pass out a few times.

And thus my journey began.

I spent most of August 2010 doped up on various neurological drugs, eating high-carb no-chew food, gaining at least 10 pounds (probably more), and it took 6 months before I finally got a diagnosis: degenerate disc disease in my neck (C5/6 then, but it’s been all over my neck, each time I get MRI’d).

Nerve pain sucks for a variety of reasons. Main reason being all effective pain meds for it (for me) mess with my brain.

I had no major issues again until 2015, when I collapsed at an actuarial conference in Texas, and got to enjoy the ER in Austin and listening to the junkies there. I found out my issue which used to be only one side of my body was now a whole-body issue, and now I had both an acute and chronic nerve pain problem.

No ER trips for me since then, because I’ve learned to take it easy when I feel the bad pain coming on. In addition to the acute pain from migraine & neck/shoulder issues, I have peripheral neuropathy in my arms and legs, and carpal tunnel syndrome, as mentioned here:

So I use my tech and just slowly put the posts together.

With the AI audio- and video-editing tools I now have at hand, I may be doing more of those than text, because those may now be easier for me than text posts.

Fulton Sheen on Pain and Suffering

Speaking of videos, here is one from Ven. Archbishop Fulton Sheen on Pain and Suffering, from his “Life is Worth Living” TV Series:

I first read this in his book of the same name, which I inherited from my grandfather.

I found the chapter adapted from this episode to be very useful in helping me deal with my pain, far more than C.S. Lewis’s take in The Problem of Pain.

Both Sheen and Lewis are considering this from a Christian point of view, and Sheen in particular from a Catholic point of view.

While Lewis had been through WWI (aka The Great War) at the point he had written this book, he was primarily focusing on the issue of theodicy (i.e., if God is good, why does evil exist… and more specifically, why do people/children/animals suffer?) I didn’t find it useful, as it was being written by somebody who did not suffer from a long-lasting pain that he had to deal with daily. It was something that came and went for him. I have yet to read his later book, A Grief Observed, after the death of his wife, which is probably more pertinent to what I was looking for.

Sheen, on the other hand, has more practical advice for me.

Offer it up.

Earthquake.

Well, it looks like I slept through yet another earthquake.

3 Aug 2025, News 12 Westchester: Did you feel it? New Jersey earthquake rattles parts of the Hudson Valley

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake reported in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey Saturday at 10:18 p.m. has sent shockwaves through tri-state area social media, with many saying they felt the tremor. …. Research Geophysicist Thomas Pratt, with the United States Geological Survey, spoke with News 12 about the 3.0 magnitude earthquake. "It's usually just a relatively gentle rocking. I mean, a lot of people would feel it…but it's not enough to knock you off your feet. It's not enough to do damage or anything like that," said Pratt.

I slept right through it.

Mind you, we had an earthquake not too long ago, during the day, which cracked some plaster in my house, and I still need to get that repaired. (Yes, kids, it’s on the list of the many things I gotta get done.)

But I have slept through many minor earthquakes, as I have lived near train tracks and highways for a while, and I’m used to things rumbling.

Heck, even when I lived in Manhattan, on E. 7th St., I was close enough to the street to feel the vibrations of the garbage trucks and the firetrucks rumbling past early in the morning. It was an old building — I had been told pre-war, but I didn’t realize it which war until they cut off the gas for safety reasons once and found out the building pre-dated 1900.

I guess it was pre-Spanish-American War.

Mind you, all these “living near tracks and highways” were in my adult years.

I lived near freight lines in Raleigh when I was in college. I lived right on the road in Manhattan as noted for a few years. In Queens, we were right near MTA railyards. Right now, I’m right near the Metro-North Harlem line, and though that’s mainly light trains, every so often something heavier goes by. Also, one of the NY state highways is here, too, with big trucks going by all the time.

So is it any wonder I’ve slept through earthquakes in California, Japan, and here?

Some Art from the Met

Here are some relevant art pieces from the Met Museum’s digital collection.

You may “enjoy” the inscription below the picture:

"A termagent Wife - a hen-pecked Husband & a Cudgel are three principal ingredients / for bringing forward the Passion of Simple Bodily Pain, as many an unfortunate / sufferer can Witness."

Rowlandson had another etching about pain:

Inscription:

"The curious observer of the Passions, has only to get a careless Servant to pour some / hot water on his foot, in a case of the Gout, & he will soon know the nature of Acute Pain"

….are these supposed to be funny?

