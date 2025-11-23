I have a child just come home from college, and I’m getting even FATTER! WOO!

GOOD TIMES!

MST3K: Turkey Day!

People who know me personally know I’m a BIG MSTIE, that is, a fan of the TV Show MST3K. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it’s a person + puppet robots making fun of movies.

MST3K Turkey has been a thing for a very long time, partly because MST3K got started on Thanksgiving long ago, but also because the show was a 2-hour long block that filled up lots of time on holidays for Comedy Central (and then the Sci-Fi Channel).

They would shoot some interstitials for some of the years, such as when Adam West hosted Turkey Day over 30 years ago:

Anyway, here is the Turkey Day 2025 schedule, where they have a theme, and they double up an old series and a new series episode for each theme:

Theme 1: Monsters

11/27 at 12am PST/3am EST: 1101 Reptilicus

11/27 at 2am PST/5am EST: 302 Gamera



Theme 2: Sword and Sorcery

11/27 at 4am PST/7am EST: 1110 Wizards of the Lost Kingdom

11/27 at 6am PST/9am EST: 703 Deathstalker and the Warriors from Hell



Theme 3: Frozen Disasters

11/27 at 8am PST/11am EST: 1104 Avalanche

11/27 at 10am PST/1pm EST: 422 The Day the Earth Froze



Theme 4: Time Travel

11/27 at 12pm PST/3pm EST: 1103 The Time Travelers

11/27 at 2pm PST/5pm EST: 821 Time Chasers



Theme 5: Hillbilly Cryptids

11/27 at 4pm PST/7pm EST: 1105 The Beast of Hollow Mountain

11/27 at 6pm PST/9pm EST: 1006 Boggy Creek II: And the Legend Continues...



Theme 6: Space Adventure

11/27 at 8pm PST/11pm EST: 1106 Starcrash

11/27 at 10pm PST/1am EST: 820 Space Mutiny



Theme 7: Mystery Islands

11/28 at 12am PST/3am EST: 1107 The Land That Time Forgot

11/28 at 2am PST/5am EST: 208 Lost Continent



Theme 8: Hercules and the Ladies

11/28 at 4am PST/7am EST: 1108 The Loves of Hercules

11/28 at 6am PST/9am EST: 412 Hercules and the Captive Women



Theme 9: Reptiles on a Rampage

11/28 at 8am PST/11am EST: 1109 Yongary, Monster from the Deep

11/28 at 10am PST/1pm EST: 909 Gorgo



Theme 10: Mary Jo

11/28 at 12pm PST/3pm EST: 1102 Cry Wilderness

11/28 at 2pm PST/5pm EST: 913 Quest of the Delta Knights



Theme 11: Fantasy

11/28 at 4pm PST/7pm EST: 1111 Wizards of the Lost Kingdom II

11/28 at 6pm PST/9pm EST: 617 The Sword and the Dragon



Theme 12: Little Stinkers

11/28 at 8pm PST/11pm EST: 1201 Mac & Me

11/28 at 10pm PST/1am EST: 907 Hobgoblins



Theme 13: War on Christmas

11/29 at 12am PST/3am EST: 1113 The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t

11/29 at 2am PST/5am EST: 321 Santa Claus Conquers the Martians



Theme 14: Dinosaurs

11/29 at 4am PST/7am EST: 1114 At the Earth’s Core

11/29 at 6am PST/9am EST: 210 King Dinosaur



Theme 15: Talking Apes

11/29 at 8am PST/11am EST: 1112 Carnival Magic

11/29 at 10am PST/1pm EST: 306 Time of the Apes



Theme 16: Robots

11/29 at 12pm PST/3pm EST: 1202 Atlantic Rim

11/29 at 2pm PST/5pm EST: 107 Robot Monster



Theme 17: Saltwater Sci-Fi

11/29 at 4pm PST/7pm EST: 1203 Lords of the Deep

11/29 at 6pm PST/9pm EST: 1005 Blood Waters of Dr. Z



Theme 18: Time Traveling Reptiles

11/29 at 8pm PST/11pm EST: 1204 The Day Time Ended

11/29 at 10pm PST/1am EST: 1004 Future War



Theme 19: Evil Fish

11/30 at 12am PST/3am EST: 1205 Killer Fish

11/30 at 2am PST/5am EST: 911 Devil Fish



Theme 20: Cults

11/30 at 4am PST/7am EST: 1206 Ator, the Fighting Eagle

11/30 at 6am PST/9am EST: 910 The Final Sacrifice



(now a selection of repeat themes to round off the marathon)

11/30 at 8am PST/11am EST: 1203 Lords of the Deep

11/30 at 10pm PST/1pm EST: 1005 Blood Waters of Dr. Z

11/30 at 12pm PST/3pm EST: 1201 Mac & Me

11/30 at 2pm PST/5pm EST: 907 Hobgoblins

11/30 at 4pm PST/7pm EST: 1104 Avalanche

11/30 at 6pm PST/9pm EST: 422 The Day the Earth Froze

11/30 at 8pm PST/11pm EST: 1113 The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t

11/30 at 10pm PST/1am EST: 321 Santa Claus Conquers the Martians

Enjoy!

Movember: Fundraising reminder

I will be having more fundraising updates through Giving Tuesday (Dec 2), and probably a wrap-up at that point.

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Chester A. Arthur

VTdigger: Then Again: Vermont’s Chester Arthur is an unlikely star in a new Netflix series

….and I was all: “Hey! Arthur was a New Yorker!”

But like many New Yorkers, Chester A. Arthur was from somewhere else, Fairfield, Vermont, to be exact.

His family did move to various upstate New York towns on the eastern border with Vermont when he was a kid, but that barely counts, too. Arthur’s father was a pastor and got moved around to various congregations, partly because of his outspoken abolitionist views.

Chester A. Arthur got started in New York City in his early 20s, when he studied law, and that’s when his political career took off with the Republicans in NY.

But to the article on the Netflix series:

President Chester Arthur is back in the spotlight. It’s been a minute. Netflix’s hit new historical series “Death by Lightning” tells the story of the assassination in 1881 of President James Garfield, so it’s only natural that Garfield and his assassin, Charles Guiteau, take center stage. But Arthur is the one who gets the redemption arc. Plus (spoiler alert) he’s the only one of the three still breathing at the end. ….. “Death by Lightning” has a surprising amount of humor, given the topic, which might have helped get the project green lighted. The barrel-chested, heavily sideburned Arthur is played by Nick Offerman and in his early scenes, he provides comic relief as a man of unquenchable appetites, particularly for liquor and sausages. His outsized cravings could be a stand-in for the greed that was at the heart of the era’s rampant graft, in which Arthur actively participated. Famously, Chester Arthur served as customs collector for the Port of New York. Seventy-five percent of American imports flowed through New York’s harbor and it was Arthur’s job to collect import duties on those goods. In an era before the federal income tax, those duties provided nearly half of U.S. government revenues. Arthur and other top Customs officers were entitled to a “moiety,” or share, of any fines on importers or any seizures his department made. As a result, Arthur’s total annual income was the equivalent of about $1.25 million today, making him the nation’s highest-paid politician, including the president. Overseeing a workforce of about 1,300 gave Arthur substantial political power too. He used the patronage or spoils system (as in, “to the victor go the spoils”) to dole out well-paid positions to applicants based on their loyalty to the Republican Party, not their qualifications for the actual job. Jobholders were expected to kickback a share of their paychecks to help fund the party. Showing up for work was often optional.

There were lots of problems with the Customs House, and it wasn’t just the graft (official or not).

It would have been one thing if jobs were seen as sinecures and importers could get through Customs by paying off the officers. But goods were going missing and there were other similar problems.

Roscoe Conkling was the kingmaker in the NY Republican political machine and he was the specific politician Teddy Roosevelt opposed when he came up through the system. Post-Civil War, there were factions within the Republican Party where you had the machine guys and the reformers like TR and James Garfield (more on him in a moment). The Democrats had similar issues.

Arthur was pretty popular in the NY machine - he did as was expected in paying the Republican pyramid. Everybody got their cut. However, he was also pretty good at making sure goods didn’t go missing in Customs.

Reformers didn’t like Arthur much, because he kept the graft/patronage system going, but the importers didn’t mind him so much — the fees were customary (-cough-), no surprises, no “extras” popped on you at the last minute, and you didn’t have to worry about theft by the Customs workers. Everybody was “happy”. The wheels were greased.

I have my interests in Chester A. Arthur, and happy to see he’s getting some love.

Meep & statue of Chester A. Arthur, Madison Square Park, NYC, 2023

SUMO!

The last grand sumo tournament of the year ended today.

I’m not spoiling the result for my friends who have yet to see the final day of bouts… but WOW WOW WOW. It was a banger! There were surprises, and there are benefits to a brain that wakes me up at 3am.

In lieu of spoiling the tournament, I will give you some sumo memes from earlier in the tournament.

Yes, I get that if you’re not a sumo fan, you’re not going to get it.

But it reminds me of when I went back to my ma’s house for Christmas from grad school, and dropped loads of math jokes on her… and I was crying with laughter and everybody else was quizzical:

Me: Why did the mathematician call his dog Cauchy? Me: Because it left a residue at every pole!

Obviously, it did not stop me from continuing with stupid math jokes with the punchlines “an abelian grape” and “remove all the Poles from the left side of the plane”…. and I’m just dying while they’re all: “okay, can you just help decorate the tree?”

[The jokes are even worse as an actuary]

Anyway, I’m dropping sumo jokes anyway: [courtesy of the great people of r/SumoMemes]

The perennial IT DO BE LIKE THAT:

And not giving anything away…..

Some asked who’s the Spock and who’s the lizard…. but at this point it’s moot. Let me not go down that rabbit hole. If you know sumo, you know it was down to these three.

I have some tweets on this… and it’s spoiled five ways to hell, so I’m not copying any of them.

HAKKEYOI!

