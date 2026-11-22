This is an open post (for comments) - just in case you’re interested.

Movember: A comment from Jesus and an update

No, the comment from Jesus is not to get you to donate (though yes, I’d like you to donate).

It’s that I saw something really nasty about men and suicide, which I will not link, and I would like to encourage people to be more human to each other, thanks.

Today is the last Sunday of Ordinary Time, and it’s The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. The Gospel reading at Catholic churches today is from Matthew 25, and I will excerpt:

Jesus said to his disciples: "When the Son of Man comes in his glory,

and all the angels with him,

he will sit upon his glorious throne,

and all the nations will be assembled before him.

And he will separate them one from another,

as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats.

He will place the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.

Then the king will say to those on his right,

'Come, you who are blessed by my Father.

Inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.

For I was hungry and you gave me food,

I was thirsty and you gave me drink,

a stranger and you welcomed me,

naked and you clothed me,

ill and you cared for me,

in prison and you visited me.'

Then the righteous will answer him and say,

'Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you,

or thirsty and give you drink?

When did we see you a stranger and welcome you,

or naked and clothe you?

When did we see you ill or in prison, and visit you?'

And the king will say to them in reply,

'Amen, I say to you, whatever you did

for one of the least brothers of mine, you did for me.'

I left off the end, where Jesus condemned those who did not do the bolded part. It’s parallelism, and I think you get the drift.

A slightly altered list is considered the corporal works of mercy, that is, services that are done for the bodies of others. We also have spiritual works of mercy, that accompany it.

One of the spiritual works of mercy is to “comfort the afflicted”.

Harassing those in mental, emotional, spiritual, etc. suffering is not comforting, now is it.

And yes, some people may have been dismissive of others’ suffering in the past, and now feel it themselves for the very situation they had been dismissive of. Perhaps let’s not dunk on them, mmkay?

One of the spiritual works of mercy is “To pray for the living and the dead”…So perhaps instead of showing off one’s nastiness in this way, perhaps pray for the person. If you can’t even do that, perhaps do not expose your nastiness for the world to see.

Yes, even if you’re “pseudonymous”, which may not last forever.

This might be a good reminder before Thanksgiving, when we should be sharing gratitude and not old feuds.

Okay, that out of the way, here is the Movember fundraising update:

That looks like a good start to me.

But yes, I will shake the can:

Here are the places you can donate to the Movember Foundation, which supports men’s health, specifically focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health:

Mary Pat Campbell’s MoSpace – a place to donate at Movember itself

My Movember Facebook fundraiser – my officially linked fundraiser, if this works better for you

And here’s a QR code if that works better for you:

The 2026 posts I’ve done for Movember so far:

Macarons (and Sumo!)

The Grand Sumo Tournament for November 2026 ended today (I will not spoil it for anybody… in case you’ve not yet watched the results and want to know).

It was an exciting tournament, and I will give you a couple of graphs from my other (less active) substack, Sumo Stats:

The top guys do range in size, but it will not surprise you that on day 15 the top guys were Onosato (top-ranked, Yokozuna, and a BIG guy - tall & heavy), Atamifuji (not as tall, but the heaviest in the top division), and Wakamotoharu (about same height as Atamifuji, and over 100 pounds lighter than Atamifuji).

I will not say how this ended.

In Juryo:

I did not distinguish between bubbles, and, oh crap, I used the same axes as the Makuuchi (top division). Here is the corrected graph:

Enho is a wee guy, relatively. Supposedly, he has gained weight, not represented on this graph. They officially weigh the wrestlers at the Tokyo-located tournaments (January, May, September), so perhaps he can be up there with Midorifuji in heft. Who knows?

But it’s interesting that there are so many short & light kings in the top ranks.

Oh, and what’s this about macarons?

The winner of the sumo tournament gets loads of cool prizes, like a year’s supply of gasoline from the United Arab Emirates.

I don’t know of any sport that has as many cool prizes as sumo… because it’s the official sport of Japan, many countries officially sponsor prizes for symbolic and diplomatic reasons. Some have great usefulness for the stable of the winner, like entire sides of beef (lots of the prizes are food-related), but some are a little more questionable. They are probably turned into cash value.

But my favorite has to be the macarons from the country of France as a friendship gesture.

There is a giant macaron that is presented in ceremony (inedible), but it represents very real, regular-sized box of macarons presented to the winner. It makes for a fun presentation, even if the prize itself isn’t very valuable.

In any case, I made a cross stitch set of macaron this year while the tournament was on, and put it on my wall.

Math — Tools Have Changed; Search for Truth and Beauty Goes On

You may have heard (or not) a claim that a proof for the Riemann Hypothesis had been built with the help of AI tools this last week… a proof that would be the equivalent of 250,000 pages.

Here are a few pieces on the situation:

The last one is from October, not last week, but it had been the shot across the bow, and some mathematicians went nuts in October over that result….

….And this reminded me of something (and reminded me of an April Fools joke that hit my sister, and I didn’t mean it to).

There was a prior controversial computer-assisted proof, that of the four-color theorem. This is the theorem that all maps can be “four colored”, i.e., you need only four colors to color in all the regions on the map, and no regions sharing boundaries would have the same colors.

This requires certain restrictions (the concept is countries or states that have completely connected land areas — nothing like the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, say, or colonies completely unattached from each other).

Two mathematicians, Appel and Haken, after a lot of work, had reduced the number of possible configurations down to fewer than 2000, and then had a computer brute-force it. This caused a bunch of consternation at the time: first, it was less than elegant (granted); second, how the hell was anybody to check their proof?

In time, others were able to check their proof in various ways, and it was accepted. People still grumbled at the ugliness of the approach.



But that’s the thing in math: even when someone proves something is true, that doesn’t mean it’s worthless to have someone to come up with a proof of the same thing. Indeed, while looking for history on the four-colour theorem, I came across this:

10 Sep 2026, Quanta Magazine: The Four-Color Theorem Gets a Rare New Proof



It's important to at least have one proof, as inelegant as it may be. We need the proof (or a counterexample), so we at least have the truth value of a statement in math.



Then we can use that as a jumping-off point to extend the result, or to refine the proof for better understanding of the nature of the structures.



People have been re-proving known results, often independent of each other, in math for thousands of years. I knew the following book existed, so here you go: The Pythagorean Theorem in 365 Proofs: Exploring the Nature of Mathematical Proof and the Cultural Legacy of the World’s Most Famous Theorem

I don’t have this book on hand, but I bet it includes the proof by President Garfield, who used the formula of the area of a trapezoid to do his proof (as well as proving his figure was a trapezoid): Garfield’s proof of the Pythagorean theorem

Those 365 proofs are not exhaustive, mind you. Just illustrative. Many of the proofs are related to each other — Garfield’s is related to one of my favorite proofs, which involves the areas of squares and triangles. He just used half of the diagram.

I get that many academic mathematicians are annoyed by the new AI tools, but the brute force approaches and all sorts of symbolic math abilities of the prior software didn’t kill math, and I don’t see this killing math, either. I see it as being potentially powerful.

Memories

Making them, that is.

A couple weeks ago, I went apple-picking with a couple of my kids, as a local orchard let local residents pick for free (the season was over):

And the trees have long lost their leaves, but here’s a memory of our glorious maple tree:

Mmmm, I love fall.

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