STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Linda Lankowski's avatar
Linda Lankowski
3h

That's a beautiful bronze statue, but I rather like the green patina

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Lawrence Cochran's avatar
Lawrence Cochran
7h

Happy 4th, Mary Pat. I always enjoy your writing.

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