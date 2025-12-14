Welcome to GAUDETE SUNDAY… which means REJOICE and ONCE AGAIN I SAID REJOICE!

I slid over the local roads this morning, and was thwarted in trying to do the nursing home ministry, though I did get to Mass (I left early, and went slow).

It’s been a very expensive week for me, as I had my phone and my water heater go kerflooey (among other things, but those were the most expensive things), and I had to replace both.

Lesser-Known Christmas Specials

Let’s just say the YouTube algorithm loves me. And I’m going to spread the love to you.

Three Christmas specials YT served up to me today: [and I enjoyed]

Julie Andrews: The Sound of Christmas (1987)

This one features Julie Andrews, of course, but also has John Denver, Placido Domingo, and an acapella group called the King’s Singers.

Their bits with the King’s Singers are quite amusing — they have a German language “Twelve Days of Christmas” involving other presents…

It’s shot on location in Austria, with some of the pieces recorded in a church where the wedding scene from The Sound of Music was set.

Johnny Cash Christmas Special, 1977

This one is a treat to me. I love Johnny Cash.

It has June Carter, Roy Orbison, The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Obviously, they sing Christmas songs, but they also sing old-fashioned country songs, like “This Train is Bound for Glory”, which I used to sing at Stu to drive him crazy.

I love me some real, old-fashioned country music.

John Denver: Christmas in Aspen (1988)

Rocky Mountain High!

Along with John Denver, there’s the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Anne Murray, and a few others… (and interesting Cold War era song with Alexander Grotsky… given it was 1988 and the Berlin Wall was to fall just the next year.)

I was born in 1974, so I grew up hearing a lot of John Denver (and Johnny Cash).

Gotta say, my fave song of his was Grandma’s Feather Bed.

Professionalism and AI

Breaking in to share a video of me talking about AI and professionalism.

It’s intended for actuaries (and I use U.S. actuarial standards of practice), but you’ll see that there’s nothing specifically actuarial about it. It’s about anybody who wants to maintain high standards in their work.

I had recorded this for an online Actuarial Tech Summit, which explains some of the intro/outro content.

Here are the slides:

Professionalism Surrounding Ai And Emerging Technologies 2025 V1 2.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

More Winter Wonderland

Just a few more pics from my day

It was not a deep snow, but it was a wet, heavy, sloppy kind that the plows did not deal with well. It kept coming down all morning.

I parked the van for Mass, which was rather sparse, as many people couldn’t get there. Even praying a rosary after Mass, it was only an hour since I had parked the van and I came back to this:

Yes, easily brushed off.

But I slid up the hill back into my neighborhood and slid into my parking pad. I’ve been bingeing Christmas specials since.

After the stuff above, it’s been nothing but Andy Williams specials, and as he did those annually for decades… I’m set.

GAUDETE!

AGAIN I SAY REJOICE!

