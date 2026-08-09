STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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Linda Lankowski's avatar
Linda Lankowski
3h

I've seen a couple of headlines about rabies deaths this year. Is that a common enough cause to have meaningful statistics?

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Linda Lankowski's avatar
Linda Lankowski
3h

We had a local flock/gaggle/run/rafter/etc. that used to cross the road regularly. One of the hens acted as crossing guard - stopped cars and would not let the rest of her group cross until cars stopped in both directions. At one time I must have seen 20 birds cross. Turkeys are VERY smart. I haven't seen them lately. I suspect coyotes...

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