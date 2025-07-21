In Saturday’s podcast episode, I mentioned some math resources, but forgot to link to them. I’ll add them here.

Khan Academy: Free Math Practice

I mentioned Khan Academy in the episode, and I often recommend it to others who need to freshen up their math skills for school.

It also has resources for teachers — all free!

(Yes, there will be requests for donations as you use it — but I assume you’re also used to appeals from Wikipedia and the like.)

I also mentioned Kumon, which is not free (definitely not). I have seen Kumon-branded workbooks in bookstores like Barnes & Noble and educational bookstores, but that’s not what I’m talking about.

Both Khan Academy and Kumon, when it comes to math instruction, support proficiency in math, which means you practice on a skill up to what is considered proficiency (usually better than a particular percentage of correct answers in a particular amount of time — it depends on the skill).

If you cannot get the answer within a certain amount of fluency, you probably do not understand the area well enough. This is true for math or reading, or any “core” skill. It does not help to push onto higher skills until you have become proficient in lower skills.

Both Kumon and Khan Academy have tests you can take to check for proficiency for the courses you are attempting, as well as “maps” to see how the skills build on each other. I’m focusing on math, but they cover other topics as well.

Museum of Math

Back in 2010, we saw the Math Midway at the New York Hall of Science in Queens:

That’s my middle child riding a trike with square wheels on a giant sunflower-looking thing that also demonstrates Fibonacci numbers.

This Math Midway was a traveling exhibit that later became MoMath (or the Museum of Math), which was located near Madison Square on 26th St. (not to be confused with Madison Square Garden), and has grown and is now moving. It’s temporarily on Fifth Avenue, in a “pop-up” location.

Amusingly, a recent New Yorker article on Mark Hamill and MoMath has an illustration of Hamill on a larger version of that trike, on that same giant sunflower.

23 June 2025, The New Yorker: Mark Hamill Considers the Odds

The actor who became famous as Luke Skywalker now plays a math-obsessed grandfather in “The Life of Chuck.” At MoMath, he studied fractals and rode a square-wheeled tricycle. On the morning of the New York première of the new sci-fi movie “The Life of Chuck,” in which Mark Hamill plays a grizzled, alcoholic, math-loving accountant, the actor visited MoMath, the National Museum of Mathematics, near Madison Square Park. Hamill has accurately described his look in the film—white hair, walrus mustache, sweater vest—as “Geppetto.” In real life, Hamill, who is seventy-three, with blondish hair and a boyish face, looks more like a gracefully aging Luke Skywalker, as one might hope. In a gallery facing Fifth Avenue, he sipped a blueberry-and-spinach smoothie and contemplated “Topological Crochet,” an array of geometric yarn sculptures by the artist Shiying Dong. “People think about math as being numbers, arithmetic,” said MoMath’s executive director and C.E.O., Cindy Lawrence. She wore a lacy flowered top and stood next to a crocheted trefoil knot on a pedestal. “ ‘I hated that when I was in school’ is something a lot of people say.” MoMath, which “doesn’t make you feel stupid,” reminds visitors that math can be beautiful.

I went to MoMath when it originally opened, and its offerings were thin then — I’m really happy to see that it’s increased its exhibits and has grown larger than its original space. I can’t go into the city as often, but I’ve registered for some of its online events in the past, especially during the pandemic.

Diarmuid and I did an online Scott Kim session with MoMath in 2020.

Upcoming online events include: Folding Fridays, a regular origami online event. Check it out!

Gödel, Escher, Bach

My favorite math-related book is Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas Hofstadter, which received a Pulitzer Prize in 1980.

My father gave me his copy of the book when I was 12, telling me: “This is too theoretical for me; you’ll love it.”

He was correct about that.

At the age of 12, much of the content of the book was beyond me, so I learned about propositional logic, I looked at Escher’s art, I read all the dialogues (some of which I caught on to the tricks inside), and I followed the narrative about Bach (I could read music and could even play some of Bach’s Preludes on piano, at least.)

Later, at the age of 15, I went through the book again, after I knew a bit more math, and could understand some of the material on computer science and fractals.

Again, when I was in grad school and was working on a thesis (which I never finished), I knew more about neuroscience, and could finally get through the entire book at the age of 25.

I really should read the book again, now, at the age of 51. I bet I would get something entirely different from it.

Here is a review I wrote in 1990:

When I am feeling that life is pointless or unwondrous, I read Douglas Hofstadter's =Godel, Escher, Bach=; time and time again, this book leaves me in awe over the interconnectedness of several "unrelated" subjects, over order arising from apparent chaos. This book made me regain my faith in and admiration of the beauty of math, art, music, and the universe -- the beauty that is almost never shown in a class or revealed in a "scholarly" work; after reading it, the isolation of those subjects from the rest of the conceptual world seems simply ludicrous. Each time in reading I am challenged to discover more connections, more self-references, more meaning in the several subjects presented. In short, reading this book is like a religious experience for me -- I love it. From GEB: "The Buddhist allegory of 'Indra's Net' tells of an endless net of threads throughout the universe...At every crossing of threads is an individual and every individual is a crystal bead. The great light of 'Absolute Being' illuminates and penetrates every crystal bead; moreover, every crystal bead reflects not only the light from every other crystal in the net -- but also every reflection of every reflection throughout the universe." Hofstadter's book is the perfect example of one of those crystal beads; Hofstadter portrays (or "reflects") several subjects in his work, e.g., formal systems, Zen, moplecular biology, the art of fugues and canons, model of the brain, various geometries, number theory, Holism vs. Reductionism, and much more, and then shows the "reflections" of the subjects in one another -- truly a large task. For the most part, he comes across quite well; his dialogues which encapsulate and discuss ideas to be presented, his "dogmaps" which outline parallel ideas and "map" them onto one another, and his relatively simple language enable him to communicate his ideas quite easily. However, this book is quite weighty -- almost 800 pages long, full of digressions and perspective-blowing ideas; many ideas and underlying themes must be sought out within the dialogues, many open-ended questions are left for the reader to ponder. If you aren't used to flexible or abstract thinking, and you don't want to work very hard in reading, this book isn't for you. GEB is an unique "nonfiction" book -- it does not address one subject, or even several "closely related" subjects. Even though published in 1979, many parts deal with research still going on today. For example, Hofstadter presents a possible model for a brain to be used in artificial intelligence in computers -- one of many models being studied today in that field. In one short section, he presents recursive graphs that were generated in theoretical experiments -- graphs that bear some similarity to the modern study of fractals. Especially in the area of computer science, Hofstadter leaves several goals for people to attain -- goals that may never be realized, but perhaps goals that will enlighten us as we seek to attain them. The ideas in this book shall live long past its author; I can say no more but that the people who awarded the Pulitzer Prize to this book made no mistake.

Ain’t that sweet? I was 16. I’m glad I agreed with the Pulitzer committee.

And given what LLMs have accomplished at this point, I really should re-read it and think through what he wrote.

I don’t want to scare you off from the book, but I want you to understand that it’s a lot of fun… and that it’s okay not to read it linearly.

It took me over a decade to finish it the first time.

In addition to what I mentioned above, Hofstadter uses a dialogue from Lewis Carroll to partially make fun of “rigorous” logic as well as Zeno… he pulls in Zen koans (possibly inspired by Raymond Smullyan?), he shows some interesting results from the computer programs of the time as they had their concept of artificial intelligence, he talks about Bach and his compositions (and can I tell you about a delightful bit of Douglas Adams and Dirk Gently… okay, maybe another time….)

The point is, it’s okay to go into a book and be flummoxed. I don’t think my dad, who had an electrical engineering degree from Clemson University and worked as a systems engineer at IBM, liked the ambiguity. He knew I was just fine floating in confusion and probability, and chewing on a problem for decades.

And I still am.

Math Art: Escher

Escher was one of the artists Hofstadter covered, and I was lucky enough to visit my parents a decade ago when the North Carolina Museum of Art had a special exhibit on Escher.

The announcement at the time:

Moves Like Escher By Karlie Marlowe

June 26, 2015 Next week, The Rolling Stones roll into Raleigh, right down the road from the Museum. The legendary rock and roll band will play an outdoor concert at Carter-Finley Stadium on Wednesday, July 1, but the close proximity isn’t the only connection. In October the Museum will host the most comprehensive M. C. Escher exhibition ever presented in the United States, featuring approximately 125 woodcuts, drawings, watercolors, and lithographs, some never before exhibited. The Worlds of M. C. Escher, opening October 17, will feature some of his best-known prints. The exhibition will showcase Escher’s singular style, now mimicked throughout pop culture, including references from The Simpsons, Walt Disney World’s Haunted Mansion ride, and The Matrix series video games. But not The Rolling Stones. Back in the sixties, the group’s lead singer, Mick Jagger, contacted the graphic artist to request usage of an image for the band’s second greatest hits album, The Past Darkly, on the heels of the English translation of the book M. C. Escher: The Graphic Work. “Escher’s prints immediately reached a much broader audience than ever before,” notes David Steel, curator of European art at the NCMA. In fact Jagger references the book in his 1969 letter to Escher, recounted by Mental Floss magazine after the story came to light in an Escher-related web forum: Dear Maurits,

For quite some time now I have had in my possession your book (Graphic Works Of…) and it never ceases to amaze me each time I study it! In fact I think your work is quite incredible and it would make me very happy for a lot more people to see and know and understand exactly what you are doing. Jagger goes on to request a commission from the artist of a work like Metamorphosis (included in the NCMA exhibition), as “the ‘optical illusion’ idea very much appeals to me,” he wrote. http://www.mcescher.com Despite the band’s popularity at the time, Escher refused the request–and seemingly took offense to the singer’s salutation, as noted in his closing warning in a letter reprinted in the NCMA’s forthcoming Escher catalogue: By the way, please tell Mr. Jagger I am not Maurits to him, but

Very sincerely,

M. C. Escher. Steel, author of the catalogue, points out that Escher may have been more of a Bach fan, anyway, sharing many creative connections with the famous composer, as noted in Douglas R. Hofstadter’s G¶del, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid.

Escher’s art has been very popular among the mathematical set.

I follow an Escher bot on Twitter/X: https://x.com/artistescher

Here are a few of its recent posts (clicking on it should take you to the X post):

Escher had perspective-bending compositions, with famously logic-breaking drawings.

The official M.C. Escher site has an explicitly mathematical gallery if you want to look solely at those, thought his most popular works, a non-overlapping gallery, is also highly mathematical in nature.

One of my favorite pieces by Escher is very Memento Mori, showing a skull in a top hat, smoking a cigarette, from 1917:

Yeah, not particularly mathematical, but definitely life actuarial.

