I have read into the book, and yes, I have a lot of problems with it, beyond potential truth claims. This is far from the first book I’ve written all over.

Mind you, I generally don’t write over all the books I have, but when I run into a book where I see there are loads of problems with what’s being claimed — yeah. I’m going to rip it apart. I will be revisiting this book, because I have things to say about this.

Corpus Christi!

From 4am - 5am this morning, I was at my church’s chapel this morning for my shift in an overnight Eucharistic Adoration.

For a bit of background on this Catholic solemnity, here is a short video from EWTN:

And for my own preference, Thomas Aquinas is very tied up with Eucharistic understanding, and he wrote some of the hymns for Eucharistic Adoration that we still use.

Here is one: Adoro te Devote

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

I will share just a few pictures here. I post all my pics on my Facebook publicly, if you want to see more.

St. Charbel

St. Charbel is a relatively modern saint, from Lebanon, from the Maronite rite. We have an icon of him in my church, as we have a subdeacon, who is of Maronite Catholic background.

St. Jude

St. Jude is known as the patron saint for desperate or difficult cases, and I’ve got a whole long list of prayer intentions for St. Jude.

St. Jude is also known because of the Children’s Hospitals, and you may not know the story of Danny Thomas who funded them, who came from a Maronite Catholic background. Here is a link to the story.

More than 70 years ago, Danny Thomas, then a struggling young entertainer with a baby on the way, visited a Detroit church and was so moved during the Mass, he placed his last $7 in the collection box. When he realized what he’d done, Danny prayed for a way to pay the looming hospital bills. The next day, he was offered a small part that would pay 10 times the amount he’d given to the church. Danny had experienced the power of prayer. Two years later, Danny had achieved moderate acting success in Detroit, but he was struggling to take his career to the next level. Once again, he turned to the church. Praying to St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of hopeless causes, Danny asked the saint to “help me find my way in life, and I will build you a shrine.”

More at the link.

A little arts (and crafts) from the Met

Instead of downloading it straight from the Met’s digital collection, I was in the city, so I went straight to the source and took some pictures.

Again, I will share only a few that I took.

First, some skeletons playing go, from the Japan collection:

detail from a man’s under-kimono (nagajuban), ca 1930s Japan, Met 2014.723

I also took a picture of a skull, but I really liked this set-up.

Another piece I really liked was an embroidered world map, by a 14-year-old girl as a sampler piece:

by Polly Platt, born 1795, dated 1809, at Pleasant Valley Quaker Boarding School, NY

Finally, some Vincent van Gogh, with details: Cypresses

Cypresses, 1889, van Gogh

Cypresses, detail

Cypresses, detail

Enjoy!

