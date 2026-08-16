This last week, I was traipsing around Pennsylvania with my family, in the Poconos and Hershey — yup, went to Hershey Park!

As usual with Week in Meep posts, comments are open to all.

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The Majestic Capybaras and Bushkill Falls

I was with my kids (all early 20s) and my parents (NOT early 20s) in the Poconos. I love being in the Appalachians, and these are very close to where I live. We always find something different to do each time we go there.

This time, we went to the Claws N Paws Wild Animal Park, which is like a low-rent zoo. Though my stepdad commented that the difference between a “wild animal park” and a zoo is that you may learn something at a zoo, there was plenty of educational content at the park.

The main difference, I would say, was the obvious profit-oriented aspect of the park, and that they have to be self-supporting. They sold opportunities to feed the animals (which I wasn’t interested in) and other interactions with some of the animals. One lemur looked unhealthily fat… though, perhaps, it was only pregnant. Difficult for me to say. I would say it’s a good collection of animals, and they do look like they’re well-tended. It was a good stop.

This is all to say: here are some majestic capybaras.

They were very chill, as capybaras tend to be.

We also visited Bushkill Falls, which yes, you also have to pay to visit, but they had a really well-maintained set of walks to see multiple falls, for different levels of ability. I did only the common route (because I’m limited), but some of my family did a longer route.

Here’s one shot of one of the falls.

I recommend visiting Bushkill Falls, though “Niagara of Pennsylvania” is a bit overselling it. Come on, guys.

The “popular route” gives you great views of one of the falls from three excellent angles — two from above and one from below. There are longer routes that take you to other falls, but are steeper hikes.

From a different angle. The full walk, at my speed, was about 45 minutes - 1 hour (I didn’t time it).

We Were Liars

While on my trip, I finally got to read a book someone sent me long ago.

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NOW STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO • LOOK FOR THE LATEST NOVEL IN THE WE WERE LIARS UNIVERSE, WE FELL APART!



The modern, sophisticated suspense novel that became a runaway smash hit on TikTok and introduced the world to a family hiding a jaw-dropping secret.



"Thrilling, beautiful, and blisteringly smart, We Were Liars is utterly unforgettable." —John Green, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars



A beautiful and distinguished family.

A private island.

A brilliant, damaged girl; a passionate, political boy.

A group of four friends—the Liars—whose friendship turns destructive.

A revolution. An accident. A secret.

Lies upon lies.

True love.

The truth.



Read it.

And if anyone asks you how it ends, just LIE.



Don’t miss any of the We Were Liars novels

WE WERE LIARS • FAMILY OF LIARS • WE FELL APART

So evidently, there are 2 other books in the series, and some sort of miniseries or something.

Here is my take:

It’s a “young adult” novel, but it’s fine as a novel, period. Though older adults will be suspicious immediately.

It is a very quick read, perfect for a holiday. I read the whole thing this past week while we were on vacation. It’s short.

(To give you an idea, I generally read multiple books simultaneously, such as an old copy of Anathem I’m re-reading and a Kindle version of Patrick O’Brien’s series on Aubrey/Maturin I’m going through again… but I have in hardcover as well.)

I’m not interested in the show or the other two books. I think this book stands by itself just fine. I understand why the author wrote more, but I’m fine stopping here.

Finally, thanks to LH, who sent me this book years ago: thanks for the book, and thanks for your kind words. Sorry I was so delayed in thanking you.

I see he wrote something that I think most people figure out, but just FYI: my email is marypat.campbell@gmail.com. I don’t always answer my email (sorry not sorry), but that’s one way to reach me. You can also comment on this post!

By the way, this is my Amazon wishlist, in case you’re ever moved to buy me a book. ;)

Pennsylvania Interlude: Its Name

Recently, I learned that Pennsylvania is not actually named after William Penn.

It’s named after his father…. Sir William Penn.

This is an important distinction, as the William Penn Americans are familiar with, the Quaker who owned the colony (more or less), as well as huge portions of Delaware and West Jersey, did not want the colony named after himself. But Charles II (and James, the Duke of York… you know, the guy that New York is named after) loved William Penn’s dad. And his dad was an admiral in the British Navy and got knighted.

Quakers weren’t into titles, etc. Also, Sir William Penn wasn’t hot on his son being a Quaker. Anyway, Sir William Penn was dead at the time Pennsylvania was named.

All of this was in the series of podcast episodes from the History of the Americans:

Sir William Penn died in 1670, aged only 49, and William Penn received his land grant in 1681. The William Penn we know didn’t come over to America that much, actually… he was a busy guy.

Chocolate and Butterflies!

We ended our vacation in Hershey, the Sweetest Place on Earth!

We stayed at one of the “Hershey Resorts”, which isn’t a Disney resort, to be sure, but it has its upsides. For one, when we checked in at the Hershey Inn & Suites (newly opened in 2026… the Google map for the location, when I looked it up with a satellite pic, had a pile of dirt)….

Yeah, they know how to brand everything…

…but to get back to the story, the check-in agent pulled open a drawer where we thought we’d get a key card…

AND IT WAS FULL OF HERSHEY BARS. FULL-SIZED. Yeah, we all got chocolate bars, so that was nice.

We also got gratis tickets to the Hershey Museum (I was too tired to go later) and Hershey Gardens (we did go to that), which has butterflies!

Loads of butterflies.

Anyway, the conservatory had some lovely views … overlooking Hersheypark (which I’m not going to show you). The Hershey Gardens also had parasols you could borrow (and I borrowed them — it was sunny!)

We went to Hersheypark, which I recommend for people like me, who have neck and back issues, because they have a lot of attractions that people like me can enjoy, like ZooAmerica, which is a zoo within the park (I didn’t realize that was there), but also some rides, like the monorail and the Sunoco “speedway” with cars on rails that are just fine. The Kissing Tower is also a nice view.

If you like regular thrill rides, they have those, too. I just can’t ride those.

Throughout this all, I had my autistic son D with me, and we had a grand time:

That was while we were waiting for a seal/sea lion show to start at the Aquaculture Theater. That’s me with my kids looking at the camera… and my parents at the end just looking at the stage, I suppose.

And after a long day in which I hit my 10K+ steps, in 85+ degree weather, I went back to the hotel (via the shuttle buses… oh, and if you stay at the resorts, you can enter parts of the park before other people… isn’t that nice?) and had a chocolate martini at the hotel bar. I had never had a chocolate martini before, with a Hershey Kiss at the bottom, of course.

Ah, pure Americana.

Highly recommend.

A++++ would do it all over again. Lots of fun. But very tiring.

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