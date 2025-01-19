The Week in Meep: An Interview, Memento Mori (Scrub), and Some Winter Art
I'm out in the snow.... wish me luck
I schedule these posts ahead of time (sometimes). I’m taking my middle child back to college upstate… and a big snowstorm is sweeping through New York. I hope I get there!
Actuaries Having a Chat
Below, I have a chat with the CCA past president Michael Clark about a variety of subjects. If you’re a regular reader of STUMP, you may be familiar with many of these topics already:
If you’re new here, I mentioned Sumo Stats:
And I also mentioned MetBrewer, which I cover in this post:
Memento Mori
Thanks to a friend who sent me the following:
It has an interesting earthy scent, with frankincense and benzoin notes, and some lovely oils, which are perfect for winter.
The vendor is Fox Naturals, from Michigan.
Winter Art
Some selected works from the Met’s collection, to get me in the mood to drive through snow.
I’ll try to stay away from the sliding snow.
