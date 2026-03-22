Whups, I let the open comments post go for a couple weeks… Let me jump into it.

On DST: A Few Comments

I have the National Park Service on my side…

A lot of people need to lighten up naturally, instead of artificially.

Someone corrected me re: the supposed connection between heart attacks and DST:

9 Sept 2025: Daylight Saving Time May Not Trigger Heart Attacks After All, Study Finds

(DURHAM, NC) As most Americans prepare to turn their clocks back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 2, a new study is casting doubt on a long-standing belief: that daylight saving time (DST) disrupts sleep enough to trigger a spike in heart attacks. In a sweeping analysis of nearly 170,000 patients over a decade, researchers at Duke University School of Medicine found no significant increase in heart attacks during the weeks surrounding DST transitions — in neither spring nor fall. The findings published Sept. 9 in JAMA Network Open challenge earlier, smaller studies that suggested the spring time change, which robs people of an hour of sleep, could lead to a rise in cardiovascular events. The only exception in the new study was a spike in acute myocardial infarction (AMI) cases following spring DST in 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period of widespread stress, uncertainty, and disruptions to health care. “This is the most comprehensive look we’ve had at the relationship between DST and heart health,” said lead study author Jennifer Rymer, MD, an interventional cardiologist at Duke Health and an associate professor of medicine at Duke School of Medicine. “And the data simply don’t support the idea that changing the clocks causes a surge in heart attacks.” The study, published using data from the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain MI Registry, examined cases from 2013 to 2022, with analysis conducted between March 2024 and May 2025.

Yeah, that is a problem, in terms of extra heart attacks in 2020 stemming from the pandemic (and I have an upcoming post about that.)

Confession: when I went to Japan, I bitched about no DST

I remembered that I went to Japan (no DST) in 1994, and I wrote about that experience. I was more of a DST fan when I was 20 years old.

15 June 1994: at Tobu Narita Holiday Inn. 7 am.

Jet lag was really hard. By 7 last night I was getting unable to stand. Though some guys from the program that I met asked if I wanted to go out on the town with them, I decided just to sleep, sleep, sleep. Since they don’t have daylight savings time, the sky starts getting light at 4 am or so. Since I wake up w/ the sun, usu., this is really rough.

16 June 1994: (Thursday) at Doban-so (Hakodate)

6 am. I really wish they would do daylight savings time here. I saw the sun around 3:30 am. Yesterday we came over from Tokyo on a large, 747-type plane, that was very bumpy. We took taxis to the inn, which is a more traditional style inn -- tatami mat bedrooms, public baths, wearing slippers inside, sitting on the floor on pillows, dinner of a variety of things w/ a dish w/ sterno underneath so we cook our own beef, hole-in-the-floor toilets. =Now= one can see we’re in Japan.

Okay, it looks like that’s all I had to say about Japan’s lack of DST. It was just the first two days of jet lag, and then I was fine.

But I did write about other stuff:

SUMO!

I probably linked/quoted this before, but I don’t care.

9 July 1994:

Right now I’m watching sumo wrestling and I think it’s really cool - it’s so different from boxing and regular wrestling and each match is over quickly. And there’s lots of ritual involved. The ref is dressed up in formal dress and has a fan in his hand to signal with. The fighters have to throw rice or chalk or something [to the side: it’s salt actually] into the ring before entering then enter the ring and face off at the opponent and do a particular squat (depending on which time it is - for they’ve got to enter & leave the ring about 7 times before starting). You can see that as they’re doing the squatting they’re evaluating their opponent and are looking for holds or some such. I’ve seen a variety of strategies so far. In any case, the purpose is to push your opponent out of the ring or knock them down to the floor. That;s why the larger guys usually win 00 they’re harder to move (more mass = more inertia...remember?) There’s a line for each person behind which the guys crouch and (after the ritual sizing up) the match begins after both wrestlers have touched their knuckles on the ground. And then they spring (I saw a couple of false starts, just like in many other sports) There’s a couple of techniques I picked up -- one I see alot is that of pushing/slapping - trying to push the person out of the ring. Somewhat luckily the border of the ring is heaped up a little so one can try to stop at the edge a little easier. But this is particularly effective if one is heavier & stronger than the opponent - sometimes the guys are pushed out pretty hard and fall into the spectators - luckily the first row around the ring is that of the other wrestlers - so they can take the impact a little better thank the average spectator. Another one that is seen is of trying to make the other person lose his balance or footing, usu. by holding one’s leg under the other and trying to sweep it. I saw a comparatively small wrestler do this successively against a larger one. I was so surprised for usually the larger guy wins - esp. when there’s that great a disparity of weights. I saw two guys go over the edge of the ring together while one was trying to do this, but that guy was the first to touch the dirt (w/ his arm) and so he lost. One technique I really liked was that one guy just got out of the way when the other one charged him (he must have known this wrestler likes to charge people) and the other slid and lost his balance for he had expected some barrier that he would push against so he wouldn’t lose his balance. Another commons sight is of the wrestlers grabbing on each other’s belts - sometimes they get locked this way (esp. if they like the same hold) - sometimes trying to throw the other down, sometimes to be able to push more easily. (sometimes in order to pick the other guy off the ground)

Obviously, I was enamoured of sumo immediately, but I was unable to follow once I got back to the U.S. It wasn’t until 20 years later until I got to pick it up again.

The grand sumo tournament just wrapped up today. For those who haven’t finished watching, I won’t spoil it. I’ll simply link to my other substack:

I’m not spoiling who won (at this point) — I know some people have to catch up later with their tournament watching.

But saying the guy is in the middle of the pack gives nothing away.

That’s what I like about the sport — you can’t assume the bigger man will win. Many of the biggest men are the lowest-ranked unless they improve their techniques. Simply being big is not good enough.

The smallest guys tend to have interesting techniques, and Ura is my favorite.

Books: President U.S. Grant’s Thoughts on the South’s Economy

Since I last updated my reading, I’ve finished U.S. Grant's autobiography.

There is an interesting backstory in how the autobiography was published.

Article from the National Park Service:

In the late 1870s and 1880s, a growing number of Civil War veterans—from all ranks of service and from both sides of the conflict—began telling their wartime stories to a larger audience through published memoirs. For many years after the Civil War, friends, family, and associates of Ulysses S. Grant continually encouraged him to do the same. Believing that he was a poor writer, Grant consistently refused to do anything of the kind. …. A significant event dramatically changed Grant’s mind, however. His son Ulysses, Jr. (nicknamed “Buck”) had entered into a business partnership with Ferdinand Ward, a popular banker and investor who was nicknamed “The Young Napoleon of Finance.” Buck asked his father if he would be interested in joining the partnership. Grant eagerly accepted the offer in early 1884 and the investment firm of Grant and Ward was created. Initially the firm produced great wealth and on paper Grant was a millionaire. It was all a scam, however. Ward had been engaged in a “Ponzi Scheme,” paying out dividends from new investments rather than sales or interest. On May 4th, Ward approached Grant and asked him for a $150,000 cash infusion to keeping the firm afloat after experiencing temporary difficulties with the bank that managed their transactions. Grant approached businessman William Vanderbilt for a loan and gave the loan money to Ward. Two days later Grant discovered that he had lost his entire fortune as the firm collapsed. Realizing that he needed to find a way to pay back the loan and support his family, Grant turned to writing. He wrote several articles for Century Magazine, but Mark Twain told Grant that he was not being paid enough for his work by The Century Company. Twain convinced Grant to sign a contract with his nephew’s new publishing firm, Charles L. Webster and Company, to write his memoirs. To sweeten the deal, Twain offered Grant a seventy percent royalty from the profits. The need to write the memoirs quickly became more urgent when Grant was diagnosed with inoperable throat cancer that worsened with time. Grant worked vigorously throughout early 1885 to write the memoirs. He and his wife Julia also relocated in June to a friend's cottage in upstate New York at Mount McGregor to continue writing in a peaceful setting. Grant spent upwards of five to seven hours a day working on the book, aided by his son Frederick and other assistants who checked facts. His servant Harrison Terrell and Doctor John Hancock Douglas also played a crucial role by tending to Grant’s medical needs and provided comfort during moments of great pain. Grant finished the Memoirs three days before his death on July 23, 1885. When The Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant were published later that year, they became an instant best-seller. The first paycheck to his widow, Julia Dent Grant, was for $200,000, providing long-term financial stability to the Grant family.

Obviously, the memoirs are in the public domain, so you can read it for free at the Gutenberg Project.

The bulk of the book is about what Grant did in the Civil War, though there is a substantial amount about his actions in the war against Mexico. There is nothing in there about his time as President.

I understand why Grant thought he wasn’t a good writer: his style is not fancy. It is extremely easy to read and understand. I bet Grant thought that purple prose was necessary to be a good writer for the Gilded Age.

I’m sure someone has already extracted the leadership lessons of Grant’s memoirs on the Civil War (and he didn’t hold back on his thoughts about who did well as a general, and who did not.)

My main comment was on a phrase that stood out to me: "poor white trash." I had thought it was modern, but it appeared twice in the book.

First: [commenting on the Southern states seceding in 1860/186]

There is little doubt in my mind now that the prevailing sentiment of the South would have been opposed to secession in 1860 and 1861, if there had been a fair and calm expression of opinion, unbiased by threats, and if the ballot of one legal voter had counted for as much as that of any other. But there was no calm discussion of the question. Demagogues who were too old to enter the army if there should be a war, others who entertained so high an opinion of their own ability that they did not believe they could be spared from the direction of the affairs of state in such an event, declaimed vehemently and unceasingly against the North; against its aggressions upon the South; its interference with Southern rights, etc., etc. They denounced the Northerners as cowards, poltroons, negro-worshippers; claimed that one Southern man was equal to five Northern men in battle; that if the South would stand up for its rights the North would back down. Mr. Jefferson Davis said in a speech, delivered at La Grange, Mississippi, before the secession of that State, that he would agree to drink all the blood spilled south of Mason and Dixon's line if there should be a war. The young men who would have the fighting to do in case of war, believed all these statements, both in regard to the aggressiveness of the North and its cowardice. They, too, cried out for a separation from such people. The great bulk of the legal voters of the South were men who owned no slaves; their homes were generally in the hills and poor country; their facilities for educating their children, even up to the point of reading and writing, were very limited; their interest in the contest was very meagre—what there was, if they had been capable of seeing it, was with the North; they too needed emancipation. Under the old regime they were looked down upon by those who controlled all the affairs in the interest of slave-owners, as poor white trash who were allowed the ballot so long as they cast it according to direction.

Second: [Fall 1863, Tennessee]

There was no time during the rebellion when I did not think, and often say, that the South was more to be benefited by its defeat than the North. The latter had the people, the institutions, and the territory to make a great and prosperous nation. The former was burdened with an institution abhorrent to all civilized people not brought up under it, and one which degraded labor, kept it in ignorance, and enervated the governing class. With the outside world at war with this institution, they could not have extended their territory. The labor of the country was not skilled, nor allowed to become so. The whites could not toil without becoming degraded, and those who did were denominated "poor white trash." The system of labor would have soon exhausted the soil and left the people poor. The non-slaveholders would have left the country, and the small slaveholder must have sold out to his more fortunate neighbor. Soon the slaves would have outnumbered the masters, and, not being in sympathy with them, would have risen in their might and exterminated them. The war was expensive to the South as well as to the North, both in blood and treasure, but it was worth all it cost.

I found it interesting that the term existed that far back, and had roughly the same place in class, but it was quite different at the time, because the economy of the antebellum South was almost 100% agricultural.

As there was no welfare state, one had to live off of somebody’s labor fairly directly, and the “poor white trash”, as reported here by Grant, were the white people who had to work the land themselves, in subsistence farming.

The modern concept of “poor white trash” is very different now.

But rather than focus on that, I asked Gemini to give me some info on how the South’s economy has changed:

estimated economic changes in the South by some major sectors, courtesy Gemini

I asked about North Carolina specifically, as I am from there (and from South Carolina and Georgia… we moved around a bit), and I knew the economic changes there are particularly interesting:

Changes to North Carolina from the Civil War to now, estimated via Gemini

Some narrative via Gemini:

Grant’s observation about the “degradation of labor” in the South was particularly true in NC, where the post-war recovery was slow until the late 19th century. The state eventually “industrialized” by processing its own crops—turning tobacco into cigarettes (the Dukes of Durham) and cotton into textiles (Cannon Mills). By the mid-20th century, NC leaders realized that being a “factory state” was also a trap. In 1959, they made a calculated bet on Research Triangle Park (RTP), shifting the state from “brawn” to “brains.”

I don’t know if Gemini is looking over my shoulder (okay, I told it I was looking at Grant’s comments about the South’s economy, so yes, it picked up on this part, even though I didn’t quote it directly).

I ended up in North Carolina due to RTP — my dad worked for IBM — and I was a beneficiary of so much of the strategy that also built RTP. My high school, the North Carolina School of Science & Math, was founded in 1980 as a public boarding school that pulled the top students from the entire state to a campus near Duke University. I went to NC State for undergrad (math & physics), and got many research experiences even as an undergrad.

Yes, I moved to NYC after college (and I LOVE NEW YORK!), partly as a reverse invasion, but so many New Yorkers have continued to invade North Carolina, helping boost its growth (especially retirees, as attested by my parents in their retirement community).

To wrap this bit up, here are Gemini’s key modern points of North Carolina’s economy:

The Banking Hub: Charlotte is now the second-largest banking center in the United States, a sector that didn’t exist in 1860.

The Tech “Reverse Gold Rush”: As of 2026, the Raleigh-Durham area is seeing a “reverse gold rush,” with companies like Apple and Google expanding there. More people are employed in tech on the old American Tobacco campus in Durham today than were employed there at the height of the cigarette industry.

Manufacturing 2.0: While the state is still a manufacturing leader, it isn’t textiles anymore. It’s biotechnology and aerospace. NC now ranks in the top three states for bioscience employment.

It’s not just banking, but any kind of finance means there’s also insurance. For many years, various employers kept trying to get me to relocate to Charlotte, NC.

(My comment: I did not move to NY to move to Charlotte, thanks. If I’m moving back to NC, I wanna go back to Raleigh.)

Met Art from Meep’s Phone

Yes, I can find pics of this same art from the digital collection, but these are pics I took (two years ago) when I visited the Met (the BEST MUSEUM IN THE WORLD).

I shared only three pics two years ago, the Memento Mori pics, so let me give different ones.

Met Museum of Art, Medieval European art, March 2024

You’re still getting Memento Mori, just a different angle, Met Museum, March 2024

Where do they get such wonderful toys? Met Museum, March 2024

Closeup of one of the turned items, Met Museum, March 2024

I like looking at the “3-d” stuff, though the paintings are pretty cool, too.

Here in the Northern Hemisphere, things are warming up — go visit a museum!

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