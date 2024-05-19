I’m a bit tired, but good things are moving in the world…

Veni, Sancte Spiritus!

Today is Pentecost Sunday, the close of the Easter season (ah, back to Ordinary Time).

Have a little Gregorian chant:

English translation here: Holy Spirit! Lord of light! at Hymnary.org



Have a bit of Pentecostal imagery via the Met Museum of Art:

Finally, a setting of Veni, Sancte Spiritus by Mozart… when he was 12.

Raffle Basket!

I thought I’d share I won a raffle from a local nursing home (where I volunteer with my church). It was full of Italian foodstuffs:

Now, look, we’re going to eat all the Italian foodstuffs (we’re eating the stuffed tortelloni tonight, and the olives).

But this is the best part:

It is now my book basket:

(Yeah, I don’t prettily stage my photos)

SUMO AT THE HALF!

Today is Naka-Bi, which just means half-day, or the halfway point for the Grand Sumo Tournament.

And let me tell you: it’s a mess! (trying to keep it clean)

Of the 42 Makuuchi division wrestlers, as of Day 8, SEVEN are kyujo, meaning officially absent. This is a lot.

We may be expecting one of them to come back (Takayasu), but we’ll see.

Some people have complained about how boooooring the tournament is with so many important wrestlers being gone.

But come on! Look at these pics!

These pictures come from the SumoKyokai account on X, which is the official Japan Sumo Association. I love that first pic, even though it shows my favorite wrestler, Ura, losing.

In additional news, I bought a ticket for myself to the Sumo + Sushi event in Brooklyn in June.

I love Konishiki, who hosts this event, and I hope to take loads of pics. There are additional events in DC and Nashville — my friends in those areas who like sushi and may be sumo-curious should check this out!

