First, I got an email this past week:

I’ve raised $16,275 since 2017, and here is a graph showing the progress:

Thanks to all who donated! It was a record number of donors at 48 this year.

I’ll be sure to get a pic of the skateboard deck when it comes!

News You Can Use: How to Wrap Anything

I have been using this video for years

Other grumpy butts in the YouTube comments:

But that requires more material, and after having spent a bunch of time shopping, and not necessarily wanting to find more things, I would say if it didn’t come with a box… I’m doing this.

I prefer gift bags for adults (who wants to deal with gift wrap? Ugh, now more trash, or for the obsessive, they’ve got to flatten it out and pretend they’re going to re-use it.) But lots of younger folks like ripping into presents.

I first saw this video 8 years ago when it came out, and I’ve been sharing it every year since.

It doesn’t take much origami skill to do this one.

REJOICE! ONCE AGAIN, I SAY REJOICE!

It’s Gaudete Sunday, the Third Sunday of Advent! That’s when we get to light the ROSE candles on the Advent wreaths!

It’s ROSE!

Roundel with Saint John the Baptist, Style of the Pseudo-Ortkens South Netherlandish, ca 1520

Saints John the Baptist and Matthew, Bicci di Lorenzo, Italian, possibly 1433

Saint John the Baptist Bearing Witness, Workshop of Francesco Granacci, Italian, ca 1506-7

Enjoy!

