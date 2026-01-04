STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zendo Deb's avatar
Zendo Deb
3h

It's probably better you don't remember '76. It was a tremendous let down.

Ford was President, and everyone knew that after Nixon, and the pardon no one was in the mood to vote for Gerald Ford.

The country was in a funk. After 2 years of Watergate hearings, and Nixon's resignation, the 1973 oil crisis, everything seemed off. The oil crisis brought Detroit to its knees for the first time. Datsun had been selling economy sedans for a while, but they came into the market with the 240Z, and started competing on performance.

Disco was on the rise. Saturday Night Fever would come out in '77, which was probably the high of Disco. To say the music wasn't the best would be an understatement. Disco Demolition would come in 1979. (I still regret not going into the City to watch them blow up disco records during a Chicago White Sox double-header. Though it was more exciting in hindsight than anyone expected at the time)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
3h

Happy 50th Birthyear!!!

I hit my RMD year in 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary Pat Campbell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture