Deadline: By Party Time! Ok, Maybe Not…

Investment News/Bloomberg, 29 April 2025: Tax cuts should be passed by July 4, Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent set a July 4 goal to pass President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion-dollar tax cut package as polling shows that voters largely disapprove of the White House’s handling of the economy. “We hope that we can have this tax portion done by the Fourth of July,” Bessent said Monday following a meeting with congressional leaders. The Treasury secretary and National Economic Director Kevin Hassett met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Speaker Mike Johnson and the two tax committee chairmen, Senator Mike Crapo and Representative Jason Smith. Congress returned to Washington on Monday following a two-week break, and the tax bill is the party’s top legislative priority. Trump has put increasing pressure on Republicans to pass the measure, going so far as to tell Michigan’s Republican lawmakers to stay in Washington rather than join him for a speech Tuesday in the state marking his first 100 days in office. Trump and Johnson also met earlier Monday. Thune on Monday evening called the Independence Day deadline “aspirational” and said he wasn’t making any commitments regarding timing. He added that he was more concerned about when the debt limit expires later this year. “That is a hard deadline for us,” Thune said.

Mmm, there are deadlines and there are deadlines.

When does that debt limit expire?

So here are some deadlines, courtesy of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget:

28 Mar 2025: Upcoming Congressional Fiscal Policy Deadlines

Hard deadlines from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

They really need to get many things together by September 30, 2025, and all the tax stuff must be resolved by the end of this year.

CRFB has a lot of great resources for the wonks, if you want to see the status of reconciliation items, for instance.

But, of course, CRFB are one of the many groups opposing extending the tax cuts from the first time around, so let’s showcase some of those:

Anti-Trump Tax Cuts POV (from Fiscal Conservatism)

Look, we all know the “you want to give rich people tax cuts!” whine, and that’s not what these are.

CRFB, 29 Apr 2025: Extending TCJA is as Big as Doubling Social Security’s Shortfall

Policymakers are considering an extension of expiring parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) as part of a reconciliation bill, which could reduce revenue by nearly $4 trillion through Fiscal Year (FY) 2034. We estimate that this is as large as the entire Social Security shortfall, not only over the next decade but over the long term. In other words, extending the TCJA would be the fiscal equivalent of doubling Social Security’s projected cash shortfall. Based on the most recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Long-Term Outlook, the Social Security program will cost about $3.3 trillion more than it raises in revenue through 2034, whereas the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimates extending most parts of the TCJA would reduce revenue by $3.9 trillion. Through 2055, the Social Security shortfall and revenue loss from TCJA extension will both approach $20 trillion, before interest.

They’re not the only ones objecting.

Veronique de Rugy: Keeping the tax cuts and rebooting the tax code

Republicans claim they are slashing government, but they’re about to explode the budget deficit to extend President Donald Trump’s tax cuts — which would balloon interest payments on the national debt, already one of the largest expenses in the federal budget. That’s no way to slash the size of government. They could offset the lost revenue from tax cuts by reducing spending and entitlements, but that would require hard political choices. Instead, Senate Republicans are attempting to resort to budget gimmicks. Pretending the 2017 tax cuts were always going to be extended makes it look like the current proposal has no cost. That’s pure political cowardice. There is an alternative to this mess. The U.S. tax code is broken. That’s mainly because it collects revenue in an arbitrary, distortionary and unfair manner. At the heart of the problem are “tax expenditures”: credits, deductions and loopholes that benefit the government’s favorite groups and behaviors. These provisions make the tax code more complicated, less neutral and less growth oriented than it ought to be. Worse, they shift the burden onto the unfavored groups, requiring higher rates to make up for revenue lost to carveouts. This isn’t just a matter of accounting or administrative complexity; it’s a matter of morals. As the late economist David Bradford observed, our tax code reflects no coherent philosophy.

Veronique de Rugy and Jack Salmon put together this project at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University: Introduction: A Principled Approach to Tax Expenditures

I liked this feature:

That bit in the middle… about SALT.

The thing is… I know that removing the SALT deductibility is a current non-starter. It’s all about the politics.

My posts on SALT just from this year:

The problem has always been about the politics.

SALT SALT SALT (and others)

WSJ, 27 Apr 2025: These GOP Lawmakers Could Sink Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Tax Bill

WASHINGTON—Republicans pushed President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax and spending package closer to the finish line with votes earlier this month approving a budget framework. But as lawmakers return to work this week, hard intraparty fights remain in writing and ironing out the multitrillion-dollar package. Most GOP lawmakers are on board with the broader plan to extend expiring pieces of the 2017 tax law, introduce new tax breaks such as “no tax on tips,” boost border spending and cut other government outlays. Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) wants to get the bill finished by Memorial Day. Still, fights are smoldering over the details, and several small groups of lawmakers have painted certain issues as nonnegotiable. Republicans are using a process called budget reconciliation that requires a simple majority in both chambers, which allows them to pass the package without Democratic votes. With the Senate split 53-47 and a House divided 220 to 213, any small group of Republican dissidents can block the broader GOP agenda. Here is a look at key groups that could throw up roadblocks.

So they’ve got four groups — the first are the ones I have a huge sympathy with (look above) — they’re not keen on the huge deficit spending. Two others are focused on the spending side, in that their states/districts were getting federal largesse and don’t want that cut, some from Medicaid and some from the more recent Biden “Let’s Make Inflation Bigger!” Act… or maybe I’m mis-remembering the name of the act.

But I want to focus on the SALT-y folks:

SALT caucus A group of Republican lawmakers are vowing that their support for the Trump tax bill depends on raising the cap on state and local tax deductions, which was limited to $10,000 in 2017 as part of Trump’s tax law. Most of these lawmakers hail from states that have higher costs of living and property taxes, like New York, New Jersey and California. Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and Andrew Garbarino of New York, and New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew and Tom Kean Jr. are among those pushing strongly to address the issue, with some threatening to withhold their support from the GOP package if the cap isn’t raised. Some Republicans are suggesting the cap could be raised to $30,000 or more, but higher caps reduce revenue that could be used elsewhere. “Our party needs Blue State Republicans’ votes to pass reconciliation,” LaLota said. “Our price will be a reasonable increase in the SALT cap— it’s a matter of fairness, political pragmatism, and simple vote math.”

There’s not much fairness involved - there’s no reason the federal government should provide a tax break for me living in New York, after all - but it’s definitely about the politics.

It is difficult for many of these politicians to get elected, much less re-elected, in these districts.

They need some kind of win to bring back to their districts… they may be out on their asses in 2027 anyway, but without any kind of win in these budget negotiations, they may get replaced by Democrats in the 2026 elections.

In this piece from The Hill, it looks like they’re trying for some sort of deal.

The Hill, 29 Apr 2025: SALT Republicans to huddle with Johnson on key Trump agenda sticking point

Republicans who hail from high-tax blue states like New York, New Jersey and California — a group that makes up the SALT Caucus — are scheduled to huddle with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., sources told The Hill, marking the first meeting about the issue since the budget reconciliation process entered its final stage in the House. The gathering comes as SALT caucus Republicans are warning that they will not support a Trump agenda bill unless it includes a suitable increase in the deduction cap — a warning for Johnson and his lieutenants, who will need near unanimity in the chamber to get the legislation over the finish line. “As I’ve said repeatedly, this is a top priority for me. So it is imperative that there be a SALT fix in the bill, period,” said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), a vocal advocate of a SALT deduction increase. “Either it’s going to be fixed or it’s not. And if it’s not, I ain’t voting for the bill.”

Look, I am not in line with local Republicans on this one, but I’m not trying to get elected. I’m looking at long-term fiscal stability.

It’s a lonely place to be.

Other Tax-related items

