STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
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I am with you on wealth taxes being a particularly bad idea, especially for the state that levies them since moving among the fifty states is easy.

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