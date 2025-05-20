STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Linda Lankowski
18h

Love that advertising! Somehow the SALT cap is subsidizing other states. I fail to see the logic that payments to NY and to the Feds is somehow a subsidy to low tax states. Ain't politics great?!

Kevin Trainor
21h

I think His Holiness will get off easy when it comes to the IRS. Clerics get a lot of odd deductions and expenses not available to laymen, and on top of that I think his meals & housing aren't taxable for the same reason BAS and BAH aren't taxable to military taxpayers.

