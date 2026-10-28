I’m collecting reactions now, because the tax may not even pass the election.

Oh boo hoo.

Of course, it may get voted up… but then Prop 41 or 42 (or both) may pass, with higher percentages, and then counteract it…. or maybe not.

I think it’s not going anywhere, so like the proverbial Cook County soda tax (which was incredibly dumb, but not quite so destructive), I gotta take my enjoyment while I can.

Reason Magazine mentions France

22 Oct 2026, Reason, Veronique de Rugy: France Is a Warning to California’s Tax-the-Rich Crowd

French economist Gabriel Zucman has come to California bearing a familiar French solution to a fiscal problem: another tax. Once based at the University of California, Berkeley, Zucman is back and campaigning for Proposition 40, which would impose an allegedly one-time 5 percent tax on the net worth of Californians worth more than $1 billion. Zucman, who coauthored the proposition, estimates that the tax could raise about $100 billion and claims that 90 percent of the proceeds would go to health care. …. Unless you’ve been living in a remote cave recently, you’ve likely seen all the protests and destruction in France. But do you know why it’s happening? As another economist, Paul Krugman, rightly noted back in 2017, “France offers a social safety net beyond the wildest dreams of U.S. progressives: guaranteed high-quality health care for all, generous paid leave for new parents, universal pre-K, and much more.” For decades, France has answered any perceived desire with government spending, then responded to the resulting fiscal problem by seeking new revenue sources. Today, French government spending consumes roughly 58 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). …. French people also pay some of the highest taxes in the developed world, and they’re not happy with the return. The government already takes more than 52 percent of the country’s output in revenue, runs deficits exceeding 5 percent of GDP, and has accumulated debt approaching 120 percent of GDP. Nonetheless, French students complain that the government is shortchanging schools, while everyone sees that it is shortchanging its army and police. The students aren’t wrong to feel left out. At The Two Cents Substack, Hoover Institution scholar Hanno Lustig calculates that, between 1995 and 2024, spending on social protection and health (most of which benefits older people) rose from 53.1 percent to 58.7 percent of all French government spending. The share devoted to education, defense, and public order fell from 15.2 percent to 13.7 percent. Transportation fell from 5.3 percent to 3.8 percent. In other words, France has built an enormous welfare state, much of it devoted to older citizens, while letting other state capacities and basic services fall apart. As transfers of wealth swallow a larger share of the budget, everything else gets squeezed. …. France has run this experiment for decades. It has an incredibly generous welfare state paid for with very high taxes; it’s even tried a wealth tax and has a value-added tax, yet somehow it’s never enough. Its welfare state has not eliminated scarcity. It has merely transferred the job of rationing scarce resources to politicians. Zucman looks at California and sees hundreds of billions of dollars of private wealth waiting to solve a public finance problem. Californians should look across the Atlantic and ask a different question: What happens after politicians decide that every spending adjustment can be delayed until tomorrow by finding another pot of private wealth? France should not be sending California tax advice. It should be sending a warning.

And, of course, when France had its wealth tax, its wealthy skedaddled.

(Fake) Nobelists Back Wealth Taxes

Okay, I’m being a bit snarky — the “real” Nobel Prizes are these: Physics, Chemistry, Physiology/Medicine, Peace, and Literature. The Economics prize is the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. To be sure, it’s a bit more prestigious than the Peace prize, really, but let’s not go down that avenue right now.

That said, I did find a piece about people supporting the California wealth tax (who weren’t the people who came up with it in the first place.)

19 Sept 2026, FT: Nobel economists throw support behind California billionaire tax

A group of progressive Nobel Prize-winning economists has joined the fray in California’s battle over what would be the first wealth tax in the US if state voters approve the measure in November. Six laureates including Joseph Stiglitz and Peter Diamond have penned an open letter backing the proposed one-time 5 per cent levy on billionaires, saying it could kick-start a movement to introduce wealth taxes across America and the world. …. “If the state that houses some of the country’s most powerful billionaires votes to tax their wealth, it will kick-start a movement to tax ultra-high-net-worth individuals in other states — and eventually at the federal level and in other countries,” they wrote. “As Californians head to the polls, their vote may well come to be seen as a turning point in the battle between democracy and oligarchy.” Stiglitz is a former chief economist of the World Bank, and Diamond is an MIT professor who was nominated to the Federal Reserve Board by then president Barack Obama but withdrew after Republican opposition. The letter’s other signatories are: Daron Acemoglu, who won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics for work analysing the differences in prosperity between nations; Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who won in 2019 for work in development economics; and Paul Krugman, the trade economist turned political commentator. All six have previously expressed support for wealth taxes or higher income taxes on the very rich. “Contrary to the claims of its opponents, taxing billionaires will not doom Silicon Valley, quite the opposite,” they wrote. “Since the beginning of 2026, after the wealth tax initiative was announced, California has attracted 80 per cent of all new venture capital funding in America, up from about 50 per cent before 2025. “What will allow California to thrive in the future is not letting a handful of billionaires live tax-free: it is adequate public spending on health, education and public infrastructure, key engines of economic growth to which it is only fair to ask the ultra-wealthy to contribute.” …. Recent polling shows the proposal with a slim but narrowing majority. The Public Policy Institute of California found 52 per cent of voters in favour in a poll released on Tuesday, with 46 per cent against.

Let’s see what Polymarket has now:

Hey, there’s still… uh, one week to go. Things could change.

Open Letter from the Six Economists

Here is a link to the open letter at Zucman’s website. It is dated 19 Sept 2026.

Here are the six economists:

Daron Acemoglu (MIT)

Abhijit Banerjee (University of Zurich and MIT)

Peter Diamond (MIT)

Esther Duflo (University of Zurich and MIT)

Paul Krugman (CUNY)

Joseph Stiglitz (Columbia University)

I could comment on each of these people, but if you’re not already familiar with them… yeah, why not do a little reading, eh? And even so, you can just read their arguments and think through it yourself.

The FT piece already quoted a bunch of the letter, so let me quote other parts, which the embedded hyperlinks from the original letter:

(And I’ll pull out some of the links, because I want you to see)

Ten years ago, the wealthiest 0.001% of California residents were worth a combined $700 billion. Today, that same fraction of the population, California’s 250 billionaires, are collectively worth $2.3 trillion. Their wealth now amounts to the entire annual income of all California taxpayers — some 20 million of them. This extreme wealth has translated into extraordinary power, in California just like in the United States more broadly. During the 2000 federal election cycle, billionaires accounted for about 1% of total donations; in 2024 this number had risen to 19%. The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X are all owned or controlled by prominent billionaires. Sergey Brin alone has already spent more than $100 million to defeat the California billionaire tax. How did the billionaires get to be so rich? In many cases, they made important contributions, for which they have been amply rewarded. But our failure to tax their returns on capital—a myriad of loopholes they’ve taken full advantage of—has also allowed their wealth to compound, while ordinary Americans have paid higher rates. Over the 2019-2025 period, the total amount of California income tax paid by billionaires amounted to only 1.6% of their $1.4 trillion wealth gain, much less than what ordinary Californians pay on their paychecks.

So here’s my question: why does any of that money belong to you people or anybody else?

It’s not even realized gains. It’s just numbers somewhere. All of those numbers can go to zero, easily. Much of that wealth is the purported value of the ownership of companies. That isn’t guaranteed.

The state of California has made loads of money off of the income taxes of top executives in California, and they are going to be losing that. Enjoy, chuckleheads.

But what I want to do is share one of the links in the letter itself:

California Billionaire Wealth Tracker

Oooh, a graph!

Mmm, estimated tax revenue? Yeah, don’t go counting those chicks before they hatch.

Oooh, what’s this? Some footnotes?

Note: Series includes all billionaires (both US and non-US citizens) who are California residents based on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list. After January 1, 2026, series includes all billionaires who are California residents as of January 1, 2026. Larry Ellison is always excluded from the series because he left California before 2026, even though Forbes listed him as a California resident up to January 10, 2026. The California Billionaire Tax Act would impose a one-time 5% wealth tax on California billionaires. Estimated real-time wealth tax revenue is equal to 5% of California billionaire wealth, factoring in a tax avoidance and evasion response of 10%. If passed, the tax is based on worldwide wealth of California billionaires valued as of December 31, 2026.

Oh wait, some tables of other exits:

So some people went to entirely different states…. and some dropped in wealth to below the threshold.

Oh, yeah, doing the hokey-pokey over the threshold is going to be very workable, don’t you think? Nobody is going to game that, are they?

Somebody going from $12 billion to under $1 billion? How did that happen?

Megan McArdle: Thanks for the Experiment!

25 Oct 2026, Washington Post, Megan McArdle: Tax the billionaires. Watch them leave California.

Arguments about tax theory are often theoretical. Sure, you can point to the British householders who bricked up windows to avoid paying taxes on them. But in a modern economy and tax system, the effects of taxation are harder to measure. …. So economists can thank a California chapter of the Service Employees International Union for providing Americans a natural experiment: What happens when you slap a whopping wealth tax on some of the richest people in the world? The SEIU has sponsored Proposition 40, a ballot initiative to levy a one-time 5 percent wealth tax on California billionaires, with much of the money going to the health care system that (not coincidentally) employs many SEIU members. Depending on what California voters decide — a recent poll suggests the initiative is leading but still short of a majority — we may get a clear example of the limits of taxation. As Californians ponder, economists are arguing vigorously — even viciously. Wealth tax proponent Gabriel Zucman has been slinging barbs back and forth with the Hoover Institution’s Joshua Rauh, who recently published a working paper with Benjamin Jaros suggesting that the initiative will probably cost California money after billionaires leave the state, taking their income taxes and business activity with them. …. Several California billionaires have already announced their departures, including Peter Thiel and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Zucman’s paper notes that if some of the most prominent tech barons succeed in fleeing, revenue estimates fall to $89 billion, but then argues that there are many small-fry billionaires who escape Forbes’s wealth rankings but still have to pay the tax. Adding them back in raises revenue to $115 billion. This assumes the undetected small fry haven’t done their best to exit, but why would we assume that? Why should we believe that those who loudly announced they were shifting their residency before the year began were the only people who fled ahead of the SEIU initiative? Mike Solana, the chief marketing officer at Thiel’s Founders Fund and founder of tech site Pirate Wires, reported speaking with 21 billionaires who would be affected by the wealth tax, about 10 percent of the state’s known billionaires. Twenty said they planned to leave if the tax passes or had already begun doing so. You can dismiss Solana as a Thiel acolyte, but I’ve heard similar accounts from people in those circles. Former International Monetary Fund chief economist Olivier Blanchard finds this surprisingly selfish. Zucman thinks it’s irrational. The billionaires already have so much. Why shouldn’t they want to give a measly 5 percent of everything they have to California’s famously efficient and effective government rather than doing something dumb with it, like investing in start-ups that power the state’s economy? Besides, the law’s architects were too clever for them: The tax is retroactive, so it’s already too late to flee. And because it’s one time, it makes no sense to bolt from the barn that has already burned down. But billionaires, like economists, are capable of making assumptions. They probably assume that if the tax succeeds, progressives will come back for an encore. And if it fails, they’ll try, try again. Those seem like sound assumptions — sounder, in fact, than the assumption that Californians can grab 5 percent of everything the billionaires have, and the billionaires will just have to sit there and let them take it.

McArdle has a word limit in the post, but I have no word limit here.

I don’t have to assume that a retroactive tax, especially one with a novel theory will be able to be applied at all. They will not be able to collect.

They got too piggy.

Reminds me of the dog with the bone on the bridge, looking at its reflection in the water, who barks at the other dog it sees and thereby loses the bone it has….

The moral of the story:

It is very foolish to be greedy.

That’s true of governments, just as it is true of individuals.

More Takes from Around the Web

Just links, no comments.

And thanks for the link, Joe!

27 Oct 2026, NYT: Inside the Billionaires’ War Against California’s Proposed Wealth Tax

9 Oct 2026, CalMatters: Gavin Newsom backs measure to kill the billionaire tax and ban future wealth taxes

Last revised July 2026, published at ITEP by outside people: Expert Report on the California 2026 Billionaire Tax: Revenue, Economic, and Constitutional Analysis

August 2026, California Budget & Policy Center :Billionaire Tax Explained: What Proposition 40 Would Mean for California

27 Oct 2026, TechCrunch:Billionaire Palmer Luckey isn’t leaving California over the wealth tax

26 Oct 2026, Washington Examiner: California Democrats still butting heads over destructive wealth tax

Being a New Yorker, I’m not particularly happy/interested in most of the races for my state, but I sure will be interested in seeing how the California races turn out.

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