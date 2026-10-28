STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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J. Butler's avatar
J. Butler
2h

If someone needs to live in the Mid-Atlantic area (near the grandkids, etc.), Delaware is the place to go. Sussex County (the beach county) is growing in population, with a fair number of retirees from the DC Beltway area. Taxes, cost of living, and gasoline are lower.

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