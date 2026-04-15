I filed my taxes last week, federal, NY, and CT. Let me solely share a breakdown of the effective tax rate for the federal individual income taxes going back over a decade:

This obviously includes only the federal individual income taxes. It does not include the payroll taxes for Social Security/Medicare, etc. It does not include the state income taxes I pay to NY and CT. It does not include the property taxes I pay to my town/Westchester County.

I could include all those for a grand stack up, but I don’t want to depress myself right now.

I did estimate this for my 2022 tax year — it was over 30%.

(And that doesn’t include sales taxes….)

Alas, it is difficult to compare the 2024 and 2025 tax years. For one, my (late) husband Stu died in 2024. But also, my son Diarmuid turned 18 in 2024, and he was the youngest of my children… and in 2025, he was adjudicated completely and permanently disabled, due to his cognitive disability. (More on that in a different post… April is not only testicular cancer awareness month, but also Autism Awareness Month.)

And, of course, One Big Beautiful Bill did get passed, which led to me getting all of my SALT (state and local tax) deductions recognized… but also, I had a deduction I normally don’t have, which is the hefty donation to the Archdiocese of New York in the form of Stu’s pickup truck.

So it wasn’t exactly fair to compare 2024 against 2025.

Still, my itemized deductions were about double the standard deduction, so, unsurprisingly, my total taxes to pay Uncle Sam dropped thousands of dollars year-over-year.

Donald Rumsfeld Complained About the Tax Code

One complaint, the intro should be “Dear Sir or Madam,” not “Dear Sir or Madame,”

We speak English, not French, do we not? (Well, I don’t know about Rumsfeld… and he died in 2021 at the age of 88.)

I will excerpt the letter, sent April 15, 2014:

The tax code is so complex, and the forms are so complicated, that I know that I cannot have any confidence that I know what is being requested and therefore I cannot and do not know, and I suspect a great many Americans cannot know, whether or not their tax returns are accurate. As in past years, I have spent more money than I wanted to spend to hire an accounting firm to prepare our tax returns and I believe they are well qualified. ….. I do hope that at some point in my lifetime, and I am now in my 80s, so there are not many years left, the U.S. government will simplify the U.S. tax code so that those citizens who sincerely want to pay what they should, are able to do it right, and know that they have done it right. I should add that my wife of 59 years, also a college graduate, has signed our joint return, but she also knows that she does not have any idea whether or not our tax payments are accurate.

Here is a different approach:

So here’s the deal, and I don’t get all angsty about this, as I work in an industry where a great deal of its activity involves legal tax avoidance. And that is always going to involve complexity.

The IRS is not going to come after you if you pay too much in taxes.

I know I could have pursued various tax-reduction strategies, especially since Diarmuid has special needs. I’ve not exploited all the tips and tricks.

I’m not required to.

It’s the people who want to pay less who have to be concerned about all the reductions. If you simply don’t take the reductions, you’d be fine.

“Let’s simplify the tax code!”

I’m just fine with that… and many taxes are very simple — the Social Security tax, sales taxes (until they come up with all the exempt categories of goods).

But everybody wants their carve-out for tax reductions for the income tax… as with the SALT deduction.

Every single reduction you add, every exception, adds complexity.

I assume that Rumsfeld, at age 80, probably had quite a few investments, perhaps multiple properties. He probably had complicated situations to deal with. Most people don’t have to deal with such complicated situations.

So no, I don’t have huge sympathy that he had to hire accountants to deal with it. Companies have to get professional help to deal with their own financials. Man up.

Tax Foundation: 2023 Federal Income Tax Data

2023 tax year data is the most recent data available, and the Tax Foundation has prior years’ data as well.

15 Apr 2026, Tax Foundation: Summary of the Latest Federal Income Tax Data, Tax Year 2023

It will not surprise you to know that I fall in the top 25% - 10% for income group (by household income, at least).

You can check out where your own household income lands using this percentile calculator (remembering that 80th percentile will be top 20 percentile): Household Income Percentile Calculator for the United States

It will be interesting to see how 2025 data will shake out… and it will be more how locations like Westchester County or Connecticut were affected by being able to have a higher SALT cap. For most of us, the $40,000 SALT cap is quite sufficient to cover what we need.

More Tax Day Posts from Other Authors

The SALT Road:

10 Apr 2026, National Taxpayers Union Blog: Four Lessons from Tax Filing Season 2026

The cap on SALT deductions, originally implemented by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, was lifted from $10,000 to $40,000 for this filing season. Taxpayers who are generally high-earners are receiving a large tax cut this filing season by deducting four times as much of their state and local tax payments on their federal tax returns. The Tax Foundation estimates that about one quarter of the value of the tax cuts provided by the new tax law are solely from the SALT cap increase.

2 Dec 2025, Bipartisan Policy Center: U.S. Tax Reform Timeline, 1945-Present

The green line on the top is individual income taxes.

10 Apr 2026, Liberty Taxed: Tax Day: Five Charts on Who Pays, How Much

And Now for Something Completely Different….

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