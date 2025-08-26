As you can imagine, I get lots of news items about drowning in the summer:

23 Aug 2025, Daily Voice: Man Drowns On Fire Island Just After Beaches Reopen From Hurricane Erin: Police

Long Island's beaches hadn't been open for more than a few hours after Hurricane Erin forced them closed when a South Carolina man drowned Saturday, Aug. 23. Ishmoile Mohammed, 59, was swimming at Sailors Haven on Fire Island in the ocean when the current pulled him west around 2:45 p.m., according to Suffolk County police. Lifeguards pulled him from the water and, with the assistance of Fire Island National Seashore employees, began life-saving efforts, police said. Mohammed was airlifted to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release. New York's beaches reopened Saturday afternoon following Hurricane Erin. The beaches were closed through Saturday morning.

So, um, I didn’t quite hear about Hurricane Erin here in Croton Falls, NY.

That said, I can believe it roiled the shores while those of us farther inland got a bit of wind, and that was it.

It’s gotta be awful to be up from South Carolina, where hurricanes are more common, just to be hit with the deadly effects in the ocean in Yankeeland.

Wait a sec, the copy sounds wrong — a later piece said he was actually from New York, born and raised. He was from Long Island. Anyway, ugh, don’t go swimming in stormy seas. It’s dangerous.

Drowning: Adults Tend to Drown in Natural Water, Kids in Pools

It’s still summer (for a bit), so here are the re-runs:

You can see that for those aged 1-4 years old, over half of the drowning deaths are swimming pool-related. Those who are teens/early adults have the highest percentage of their drowning deaths related to natural water. Bathtubs have a high percentage for infants, and then growing percentage with increasing age for seniors.

Summer Drowning Pattern

And drowning deaths for the U.S. peak in July, but August is close after:

It’s easier to see in this older post:

July is the peak each year, though.

Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning!

This is the warning I trot out every Memorial Day… but the danger isn’t over yet:

Key points (from the CDC — and I also agree with these key points)

More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death.

Drowning happens in seconds and is often silent.

Drowning can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water.

Drowning Trend is Getting Odd

And here’s a weird pattern to look at:

Don’t ask me why older folks are drowning more often. They drown in tubs!

Maybe it’s medication-related.

At younger ages, the increase from 2019 to 2024 can come from more reckless behavior, perhaps. But I don’t know.

Have fun!

But don’t do stupid stuff!

