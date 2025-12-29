STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
1d

Valuable advice! My additional strategy for not falling is to remember that I'm clumsy and therefore always assume that I'm a fall risk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mary Pat Campbell and others
Jim Toole's avatar
Jim Toole
1d

THANK YOUUUU!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mary Pat Campbell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture