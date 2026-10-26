26 Oct 2026, Hollywood Reporter: Walter Koenig, the Russian Crewman Chekov on ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 90

Walter Koenig, the boyish actor who remains an integral part of Star Trek lore thanks to his portrayal of the Russian crewman Pavel Chekov, has died. He was 90. Koenig, also known for playing the scoundrel Alfred Bester on another sci-fi space series, Warner Bros. Television’s Babylon 5, died Sunday of natural causes in his home in North Hollywood, his rep announced. Raised in Manhattan as a son of Lithuanian immigrants, Koenig joined Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek for the start of its second season and appeared on 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69. He also portrayed Pavel Andreievich Chekov in the first seven Paramount movies, released from 1979 through 1991, that emanated from the NBC show.

Alfred Bester? Ha! I have something to say about that at the end of this post.

RIP, Bones, Scotty & Chekov aka DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, & Walter Koenig (left to right)

I will get to the sci-fi connections, but at the end of this post. This is a Mortality w/ Meep post, so I want to focus on one mortality angle before we get to the sci-fi stuff.

Koenig was 90 years old, which is a fairly good age to reach, and the cause was noted as natural, which is good enough for me (for now).

Which made me think: by age, how does the natural v. unnatural causes split out?

U.S. Death Split-Out in 2024: Natural v. External Causes of Death

I will do this two ways: percentages and counts.

To make this interesting, I will start with the percentages.

Natural causes of death are exactly what you think — heart disease, cancer, pneumonia, diabetes, and so forth. These are prominent in old age, as one might think.

That Walter Koenig, age 90, died of natural causes… well, that’s to be expected.

Accidental death is a mix, alas. It’s the traditional accidents, such as drowning and motor vehicle accidents, but also falls for those in older ages (and younger ages). Yes, they’re a little high in toddlerhood… toddlers are a bit accident-prone.

But it also includes accidental drug overdoses. That’s why accidents are so prominent for those in their 20s. In 2024, there was the beginning of a drop in drug OD deaths, but it still was fairly high compared to earlier years. Accidental deaths are a high percentage of deaths well through middle age.

“Violent deaths” are homicides and suicides, but also legal intervention/operation of war. There were only 853 legal intervention/war deaths in 2024, compared to 20,162 homicides and 48,824 suicides. Getting killed by a cop is not that common.

You can see the peak percentage of violent deaths is around age 19/20. And yes, if I split this by sex, you’d see a big differential. I’m not doing that … this time.

But that’s all percentages. Let’s look at the absolute numbers now.

Yes, I could have done rates of death, but I’d rather not for this post.

The number of deaths gives you an idea of the number of obituaries you may see.

At younger ages, still, you get the percentages as you saw in the prior graph, but far fewer people die than older people.

Look at the steepness of that graph once you hit age 60.

Two things are going on:

the rapidity of the increase in mortality rates with increasing age

that there were far more people in the Baby Boom than GenX … more people to die!

Mind you, there are more Gen Xers compared to Boomers now, because “enough” Boomers have died (they’ve gotten old… that’s what happens). This would have been the case even if COVID hadn’t come through the population.

Oh, and those “horns” you see? Yes, that’s from a real thing … and if you look at the ages, it’s related to the beginning and end of WWII. Yes, when lots of young men left the U.S. for a while, lots fewer babies were born, meaning 80-ish years later there are fewer people around to die.

The 100 point is age 100+, so that’s why there’s a spike there.

And yes, at the other end, there is a spike at “age 0” — that is, infant mortality. Look here for an explanation:

Most of the infant deaths are within the first week. A huge number are within the first day.

That will give you an idea.

Back to the Sci-Fi

From the Star Trek original series top actors, George Takei (age 89) and William Shatner (age 95) are left.

But it’s not Star Trek I want to talk about, but Koenig’s Babylon 5 character: Alfred Bester.

Nope, not about the character really, or the PSI CORPS or any of that… the NAME Alfred Bester… because Alfred Bester was a sci-fi author from the 1950s who wrote some ahead-of-its-time works.

In particular: THE STARS MY DESTINATION, a proto-cyberpunk novel, many argue (and I agree with them).

I grabbed an old paperback image, instead of the schlock covers you can find on Amazon. I have old paperbacks of it, picked up in musty used bookstores with punny names (or The Strand), as God intended. I have also heard a good audiobook version, so you could check that out.

It had an alternative title of Tiger! Tiger! (based on the William Blake poem), when published outside the U.S.

Ah, a much better cover.

And yes, Koenig’s Babylon 5 character was obviously named after the author Bester. I didn’t watch B5 in a meaningful way, or even look up any trivia, but this is obvious. Like wondering if David Copperfield the magician named himself after the Dickens novel.

It’s a pretty brutal story — if you know anything about cyberpunk, those aren’t stories of sweet & light.

It’s a sci-fi take (and much shorter version) of The Count of Monte Cristo (spoiler!) at its heart, but much stranger (non-spoiler!).

Yes, this is quite the tangent on a mortality post, but it’s a really good book. If you’re into this sort of thing, I recommend it. It’s excellent.

Spreadsheet

Natural V External Causes Of Death By Age 2024 96.3KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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