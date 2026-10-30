Well, it’s been a week for Star Trek actor deaths.

29 Oct 2026, Yahoo: Patrick Stewart, star of ‘X-Men’ and ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 86

The acclaimed British actor died Wednesday in Los Angeles after “a brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, his family said. Patrick Stewart, a revered English actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. He was 86. According to a post on his X account, Stewart died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey” with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” the post read. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.

Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia

I could have taken this in many directions, especially with the dementia aspect. Also, I live in North Salem, NY, home of the X-Mansion (yes, yes, you know what I mean… we've got a bunch of apple orchards and horse farms).

But instead, this remark from GoodTweetman made me think: let’s revisit that death data by age we just saw with Walter Koenig, but consider it from a different angle.

My comment:

Age Distribution of Deaths, U.S., 2025

The data for 2025 are still provisional, but the age distribution is not likely to change too much.

With the 2025 Census estimates, I can make a quick-and-dirty period life expectancy estimate for 2025 — 79.8 years — with the CDC data that is available, so let’s take a look, and let’s compare against the 2019 data (and 1999 data) from this post:

So let’s look at the 2025 age distribution of deaths first. And I’ll mark some particular items, but I will not give you context for those numbers… yet. I’ll do that afterwards.

2025

We saw the profile when I pulled stats on the occasion of Walter Koenig’s death, but I didn’t mark the stats.

As I remarked in the 2021 post on statistics on calendar year (or period) death statistics, if I mark out mean, median, and mode, there’s a disconnect between those statistics and the period life expectancy. The first three (mean, median, and mode) are influenced by the age distribution of the underlying population, but life expectancy is influenced only by mortality rates by age.

I pointed out to others that the “horns” you see in the graphs are related to the effects of timing due to WWII — there was a dip in births while young men were away to fight in the war. So yes, there weren’t as many people born in the U.S, in 1942-1945, versus right before and after the war.

The mean, median, and mode of age at death are:

mean: 73.9 years

median: 77 years

mode: 78 years

Separately, I’ve estimated the period life expectancy for 2025 was 79.8 years.

Let’s contrast against

2019

1999

I adjusted my original graphs so that they’re all on the same axes and use the same colors.

You can see the WWII-induced “horns” in all the graphs, just least prominent in 1999 (they weren’t dying so much), becoming more visible in 2019, and really visible now as that cohort straddles 80.

What’s interesting is where the “mode” hits, that is, the peak age for number of deaths.

This comes from a combination of the death rate for a particular age (increases with increasing age past infancy, mostly) and the number of people who are that age. We currently have that weird “horns” pattern, but after that second horn, the number of deaths plummets rapidly (I could extend out past the age 100, but I’d have to model that… let’s ignore that for now.)

Even though the death rates are rapidly increasing, the number of deaths falls off drastically… because there aren’t so many people around to die.

As GoodTweetman/Otto Von Tweetmarck said — I’m paraphrasing — when an 86-year-old man dies, it’s not exactly a shock. (You can be sad about it, of course, but … this is not exactly young).

Summary Stats

What does this actually mean for you in real life?

mode: the age you’ll see the most in obituaries (if you’re paying attention)

median: ages will split 50/50 below and above this age for obits

mean: you’re not going to notice anything about this, actually… this is a weighted average, and if you made a cardboard cutout of the histograms and tried to balance them, they’d mean something…. but it doesn’t really

life expectancy: this number gets reported in the media, but it means nothing for you personally. It’s a way to capture the direction population mortality is going—getting better? Worse?

So here are all those numbers together:

So let’s look at these numbers and see if they mean anything at all.

Let me get two of these out of the way to begin with: the mean and median age at death don’t really mean anything at all. These are very easy for laypeople to calculate from death statistics, but they’re meaningless. They are both very influenced by the age distribution of the underlying population.

Life expectancy does have some meaning: it shows the general improvement in mortality from 1999 to 2025 (we’re ignoring the “unpleasantness” between 2019 and 2025). We can use it for year-over-year comparisons. By the way, this is not an appropriate age to hang your hat on for retirement planning. You can see more about that here:

The next: mode.

This really has a real-life result, because it relates to an effect my grandma asked about a year before she died: why was she seeing so many obituaries for people 20 years younger than her (she was born in 1929)? It related to that modal age at death. Look how it went from 84 and 87 years old… to 78. That’s because of the Baby Boom.

Peak 1950 Death Year Coming

(Modeled - old mortality assumptions)

12 February 2016, 11:37 On Groundhog’s Day, I called my one surviving grandparent on her birthday. I ended up telling her why she’s going to be seeing many more obituaries for people 20 years younger than her than for people her own age (like ya do). And now I’m going to explain it to you.

I do miss talking to my grandma about death.

But in 2016, I did a projection using Social Security mortality tables (at that time), and I should redo this, but here it is:

Those who were born in 1950 should have their peak death year next year, when they’re 77. Hmmm, perhaps that will be our modal age next year.

(To be sure, I was using old mortality assumptions, that was pre-COVID, yadda yadda).

And keep your eye on that 1957 cohort: that’s our “destroy Social Security” cohort. Okay, it won’t just be them. It’s just that 1957 was the peak birth year for the Baby Boom.

Enough geeking out; let us remember the recently deceased.

More Patrick Stewart (Plus Sandy Frank!)

By the way, I highly recommend the Shakespeare Network channel on YouTube. Lots of great content there.

Patrick Stewart as Sejanus in I, Claudius (1976)

Sandy Frank was really neat; he wasn’t made of Turtle Meat….

I’m going to throw in Sandy Frank for a moment, as I saw he also recently died at the age of 97… so at the extreme end of the age distribution, unlike Patrick Stewart.

You may not be familiar with Sandy Frank, unless you’re a big MST3K fan (or fan of Japanese imports), but he had been a producer who bought rights to Japanese TV shows and films, butchered them a bit to bring them to the U.S.

Okay, it wasn’t that bad - we have Sandy Frank to thank for the Gamera films in the U.S., and he did provide quite a lot of fodder for MST3K to make fun of. He did not spend a lot of money on the editing or dubbing, with only a few people doing all the voices. It made for some confusing results.

Thanks for the goofy films, Sandy Frank!

Yes, one can have the sublime in acting, and one can have the cheesy. It’s good to have balance in entertainment. We can appreciate it all.

What’s great in those bloopers is that it’s almost all Ricky Gervais breaking at these awful stories.

Spreadsheet

Single Age Distribution 1999 2025 2026 10 30 115KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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