STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

STUMP - Meep on public finance, pensions, mortality and more

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J. Butler
12h

Thank you for the photo of Patrick Stewart as Sejanus. That was a tremendous role. I used to think that's how he got the Star Trek gig. According to the NY Times obit, years after Claudius, Stewart was giving a public lecture on acting in LA, and was spotted by a guy who was doing casting for Star Trek. The lecture included Stewart acting out roles. Gene Roddenberry initially was unimpressed, but he must have gotten on board eventually. Stewart's father was a Sargeant Major in the British army. That would account for Stewart's straight-spine & shoulders-back posture.

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