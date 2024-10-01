Stuart, my husband, died suddenly this evening.

We met in 1996, and were married October 14, 2000 [UPDATE: whups… a little mistake in the first draft, when I wrote 1996 on the 2nd date. He was persuasive but not that persuasive.]

His death was due to complications related to his metastatic prostate cancer, diagnosed in August 2017.

There will be a longer obituary later, but this is to say I will be taking a break. STUMP (from Stu and MP, our names) will remain STUMP.

Stu was not as much into Latin and Mozart as I am, but here is the All Souls Day Requiem Mass from St. John Cantius in Chicago from 2023:

[forward to about 15 minutes in - there’s lead time due to a live feed]

We both enrolled in the Confraternity of the Most Holy Rosary together, so if you’re the rosary-praying kind, please add Stuart to your rosary intentions.

If you’re not, please think of him, and his children:

Stu with daughters Heather, Chase, and Siobhan, March 2005

Son Diarmuid and Stuart, March 2024

I will miss him. He was my best friend.

