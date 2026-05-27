Kyle Busch, NASCAR driver, died suddenly at the age of 41:

24 May 2026, USA Today: Kyle Busch died of pneumonia that progressed into sepsis: What we know

As the motorsports world resumed racing Saturday, May 23, the Busch family revealed what killed Kyle Busch: severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, claiming the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion at 41. “The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,” the family said in a statement released Saturday morning. “The Family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time.”

As Memorial Day weekend is a big racing weekend, there have been many tributes from the car-racing community at various events.

21 May 2026, NASCAR: Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dies at age 41

24 May 2026, People: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Kids, Parents and Brother Gather at Coca-Cola 600 for Emotional Tribute with Thousands of Fans

25 May 2026, WBTV Charlotte: Emotional Coca-Cola 600 winner dedicates win to late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch

Busch isn’t the only famous person to have died from sepsis following pneumonia — Jim Henson died similarly:

On May 4, 1990, Henson had his final television appearance with Kermit on The Arsenio Hall Show in Los Angeles, California. Shortly afterwards, he privately disclosed to his publicist that he was tired and had a sore throat, but he believed that it was a minor illness. On May 12, Henson traveled to Ahoskie, North Carolina, with his daughter Cheryl to visit his father and stepmother. They returned to their home in New York City the following day and, due to his ill health, Henson cancelled a Muppet recording session that had been planned for the next day, May 14.[4] Henson was having trouble breathing when he woke up at around 2:00 a.m. EDT on May 15, and he began coughing up blood. He suggested to his wife that he might be dying, but he did not want to take time out of his schedule to visit a hospital, feeling that his illness would resolve on its own.[70] Two hours later, Henson agreed to be taken by taxi to the emergency room at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Shortly after admission, he stopped breathing and was rushed into the intensive care unit. X-ray images of his chest revealed multiple abscesses in both of his lungs as a result of a previous streptococcal pharyngitis he had apparently had for the past few days. Henson was placed on a ventilator but quickly deteriorated over the next several hours despite increasingly aggressive treatment with multiple antibiotics. Although the medicine killed off most of the infection, it had already weakened many of Henson’s organs, and he died at 1:21 a.m. the following day, at the age of 53.[71] David Gelmont, the hospital’s intensive care unit director, initially announced that Henson had died from Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium that causes bacterial pneumonia.[5] However, by May 29, Gelmont had reclassified the cause of Henson’s death as organ dysfunction resulting from streptococcal toxic shock syndrome caused by Streptococcus pyogenes.[72][73] Gelmont noted Henson might have been saved had he gone to the hospital just a few hours sooner.[74]

Sepsis Death Trends, U.S., 1999-2025 (provisional)

Sepsis, or Septicemia, as an underlying cause of death, has had a mildly improving trend at a high level, going back twenty-five years:

But it’s been a rocky road, and you can tell already, with me splitting the death rates out by sex, there’s already a mortality gap… but there’s usually a sex mortality gap. As with many “natural” causes of death, this gap is not that wide (unlike the “unnatural” causes).

However, you can see through the pandemic, there had been a bump up in septic deaths, and pre-pandemic, there also had been a bump up — what was going on?

As with most natural causes of death, the death rate for sepsis increases with increasing age, excepting infants, because infants generally have high death rates for all sorts of things:

I’m using a logarithmic scale for the vertical scale — (so yes, rates below 1 per 100,000 people per year look “negative”). This is so you can actually see the rates for non-seniors, because the magnitude difference for those who are old generally swamps the younger.

I will show you a non-logarithmic trend graph:

This is the same graph with a log scale:

With the log scale graph, the 85+-year-old trend no longer dominates visually. You can still see the very large difference in mortality rates by age groups, but now you can see the variations for those under age 65 — something is going on there!

But let us not rely on our eyes, and actually look at some summary statistics. The variations, as you can note, occurred during the pandemic. I will give some summary tables for longer-term trends, and then give some pandemic results.

Summary Sepsis Death Trends

This is going back to the ten-year-age groups, and picking key years: the beginning of the data period (1999 — which is just when the ICD-10 codes begin, that’s all. It’s just a little more work to reach back to ICD-9 and ICD-8), the year before the pandemic, and the most recently available data year, though it’s still provisional.

Note that sepsis death rates for the under-age 65 groups had gotten worse pre-pandemic, and even from 1999-2025, it’s barely breakeven.

Comparisons by Sex

If I break it out by sex, the trends are a little worse for females compared to males, though females have lower death rates to begin with at all ages:

The farther away from 1, the worse men have it. That seems to be the case for older men.

Pandemic Era Trends

It’s complicated.

Those percentages show what the sepsis death rates were for those years (and age aggregations) compared to the 2019 rates.

We can see that by 2024 (a completed data year), all these age groupings are showing sepsis death rates below that of 2019.

However, I had noticed that septicemia (or sepsis) had risen in my cause-of-death rankings when I was working on my usual cause-of-death ranking tables for the pandemic years.

It is within the top ten causes of death in 2024 for some ages (and sex) combos:

For younger ages, it ranks high as children don’t die of much.

At older ages, the numbers are simply high. It is a serious cause of death… but you don’t hear about it much, do you?

For older people, many of these septic deaths occur due to infections contracted in medical settings, unfortunately.

What causes septic deaths?

Septicemia/sepsis, similar to “accidental deaths” is aggregating a lot of different types of infections that get out of hand — and if one digs, you often see that the infection itself is “unspecified”. When it is specified, it is often a staphylococcal or a pneumococcal strain.

That’s when “septicemia” is the UCD (underlying cause of death).

If you have it as one of the contributing causes of death on the death certificate, but not UCD, you often find the UCD is cancer, dementia, diabetes — many other comorbidities.

Cancer for instance: many cancer patients are undergoing treatment that make them more susceptible to infections. Since my late husband Stuart’s cancer diagnosis in 2017, we I had washed my hands raw, trying to prevent infections from entering the house (and he got extra vaccines for pneumococcal/flu viruses, for instance). We put up signs warning people about an immunosuppressed person living at our house during the pandemic as his treatment killed his immune system.

What may kill a cancer patient may not be the cancer directly, or the chemo directly (which is poison), but opportunistic infections which take over the body. Or all sorts of things.

Wikipedia entry on Sepsis:

When it comes to death rates in the U.S., males definitely die more often than females.

This may be because men are more likely to “power through” illness… which is NOT A GOOD IDEA if you are COUGHING BLOOD (as in the case of Jim Henson).

That said, there have been studies that indicate males may be more susceptible to certain kinds of infectious diseases, which had been noticed with coronaviruses (not only COVID).

Here is an example paper on community-acquired pneumonia (this needs to be specified to distinguish from hospital-acquired infections):

2022, Sex and gender differences in community-acquired pneumonia:

Awareness of the influence of sex ands gender on the natural history of several diseases is increasing. Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) is the most common acute respiratory disease, and it is associated with both morbidity and mortality across all age groups. Although a role for sex- and gender-based differences in the development and associated complications of CAP has been postulated, there is currently high uncertainty on the actual contribution of these factors in the epidemiology and clinical course of CAP. More evidence has been produced on the topic during the last decades, and sex- and gender-based differences have also been extensively studied in COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. This review aims to provide an extensive outlook of the role of sex and gender in the epidemiology, pathogenesis, treatment, and outcomes of patients with CAP, and on the future research scenarios, with also a specific focus on COVID-19.

Some sex differences relate to comorbidity differences (do they have COPD? Diabetes?) but also behavioral differences (Smoker? Go to doctor? Alcohol consumption?)

The problem for younger men (and women), though, is that it can be difficult to know how serious an infection is, and the septic shock can progress rapidly before they know that something serious has occurred.

I used to get angry at Stu because he often got pneumonia (or something else, pneumonitis, which is not infection-related) when I took the kids to see relatives, and would go seek medical help too slowly, in my opinion. “I can’t leave you alone!” I’d say.

That said, infections can spread rapidly, and let me not freak anybody out: septic deaths where it’s the UCD is fewer than 10,000 deaths for those under the age of 65. Yes, that’s still an appreciable number, and if you’re COUGHING UP BLOOD, yes, go to the hospital.

In Memory of Kyle Busch

I can understand Kyle Busch’s family keeping medical details about his end private, so we will likely not know how rapidly his situation progressed or whether he showed signs of how serious his infection was. The main thing the public knows was he had pneumonia for a while, but it seems to have lingered… not all such infections go septic, but yes, it’s not a great idea to let infections go untreated.

But let me not leave on such a note.

At Legacy.com, they have an obituary and a guest book for people to write down memories:

Kyle Busch Memorial at Legacy.com

From NASCAR, Full Pre-Race Tribute for Kyle Busch:

Also, take infectious disease seriously, and take care of yourselves.

Spreadsheet

Sepsis Death Trends Us 1999 2025 Age And Sex 160KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

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